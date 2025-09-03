Win a free, $699 JoyToy Imperial Knight in Warhammer 40k's new prize draw

Fancy winning an action figure that's 21 inches tall and weighs as much as a human infant? Good news! Games Workshop is running a prize draw this September, with a JoyToy action figure of a Warhammer 40k Imperial Knight Paladin as the grand prize - and all you have to do is sign up to the Warhammer newsletter to be in with a chance of winning.

The JoyToy Imperial Knight is the largest of the already chunky Warhammer 40k action figures, a true behemoth of a model. The Paladin variant is painted in the blue and gold of House Terryn, and comes with another, smaller action figure of the Knight Scion who pilots the armor suit. You can even seat the little guy in the cockpit - sorry, I mean the "Throne Mechanicum'.

Entering is pretty darn easy. You need to have a free MyWarhammer account (which you will already have if you've ever bought something for your Warhammer 40k faction or Age of Sigmar army from the GW webstore), and then either subscribe to GW's newsletter via this form, or (if you're already a subscriber) click a link in an email you should have already received.

You've got until 3.59 PT / 6.59pm ET / 11.59pm BST on September 30 to enter. Win or lose, entrants will receive a "buy two get one free" code for the Warhammer merch store. You can find the full terms and conditions online on the Games Workshop website.

There is some small print, and - sadly - not everybody is allowed to participate. You've got to be at least 18 to enter; residents of Italy, Russia, Belarus, Turkey, Taiwan, Albania, Serbia and China are prohibited from entering; and if you're employed by the GW group or there's an employee in your family, you're also out.

I've got one JoyToy figure, a press freebie, and though it hasn't inspired me to go and buy a bunch more, the build quality is impressive. The dream with JoyToy figures is surely to fight an actual battle with them - check out this article about one group of intrepid fans who actually tried it!