Joytoy Mortarion is why I adore Warhammer 40k action figures

I have a confession to make. Warhammer 40,000 miniatures aren't a big part of my collection. They're not even the biggest part of my Warhammer 40k display. That honor goes to a certain toy company that has been killing it the past few years. Joytoy has debuted dozens of iconic characters in 1/18 action figure form. It never ceases to amaze how much detail they pack into these figures, and still have them move. Their take on the Death Guard's Daemon Primarch Mortarion is proof of that excellence.

As part of Warhammer Day 2025, Joytoy revealed Mortarion, the blighted champion of Nurgle himself. Joytoy is no stranger to hyperdetailed sculpts and gorgeous paintwork, but it's extra impressive on Chaos characters. Of all the Warhammer 40k factions, these evil beings have so many scars, gouges and runes that make them stick out as artwork.

Mortarion's quite tall for a 1/18 scale figure, at a towering 21 centimeters, with a wingspace twice that wide. He also comes with his iconic bone scythe and a handful of Nurglings. Seriously, just look at these pictures and tell me it's not in the running for most badass portrayal of Mortarion.

Best of all, Mortarion is completely mobile. You can pose him however you want, and wherever on the display. They aren't stuck in a single epic moment, they can be any epic moment you could ever want. Personally, I make my displays feature fanfic levels of battles. Once I get my hands on Mortarion, he'll be up there battling my totally redeemed Magnus the Red.

You can preorder Mortarion, Daemon Primarch of Nurgle on the official JoyToy site. With how gorgeously grotesque Mortarion is, I can't wait to see how all the freakier Daemon Primarchs will look in Joytoy style.

Show off your tabletop collection to the folks over at the Wargamer Discord, but fair warning, they'll do the same.