Warhammer 40k reveals a brand new Space Marine character as Orks just keep on losing

Behold, the triumph of the Imperium of Man! See the flights of cyber-cherubs, their victory pennants fluttering gaily in the wind! Hear the joyful children cry with lofted voice: "hurrah, hurrah, for Warhammer 40k has another new Ultramarines character!" Ahem.

As the poor old Orks inevitably lose another week of GW's Siege of Death Mire community campaign to an almost certainly MUCH larger marine player base, the victorious Space Marines get another new mini reveal. This time, it's Kaius Konorius, a newly minted, Victrix Guard-adjacent named character for the Ultramarines, who elicits in me the twin and equal reactions: "yes, he looks very cool" and "seriously? more Ultramarines? When are we getting a codex supplement again?"

Revealed via GW's Warhammer Community site on Monday, Konorius is a completely new named character to the 40k lore - and in all fairness, he does sound cool. Warcom says this dual-wielding "grizzled blademaster" was a neophyte at the same time as chapter master Marneus Calgar and senior chaplain Ortan Cassius, but has been off-screen thus far "tutoring battle‑brothers in bladework on Macragge".

Konorius apparently became the chapter master's personal "champion" after Calgar dueled Abaddon the Despoiler at the climax 8th Edition's Vigilus campaign narrative. Now, (checks notes) seven years later, Monday's reveal of Kaius' admittedly impressive new mini is the first we're hearing of him.

I'm being sarcastic just for fun, of course - all new miniatures are good new miniatures. But there will certainly be a large slice of the Warhammer 40,000 community whose eyes will be set rolling by yet another Ultramarines reveal. Not least, I assume, Blood Angels fans whose teeth are already on edge from those surprisingly generic Vanguard Veteran sculpts, and who'd let themselves believe all this Armageddon palaver was mostly about Sanguinius' sons.

While (of course) we have no idea of Konorius' ETA, price, or in-game rules, we can roughly guess at the latter: if he's anything like the Victrix Honor Guard whose armor he wears, we can expect a 2+ save (and an invulnerable save for that lovely iron halo of his), plus lots of melee attacks optimized to chop through elite infantry.

Dual wielding a sword and axe ought to give him some EXTRA ATTACKS, too - and as a combat trainer by trade, he's sure to be either a LEADER or SUPPORT for Victrix Guard that'll buff their already healthy combat reliability.

For those less enamored with this new named character (and Orks fans who'd really rather like to see some new greenskins too) there's still hope: GW's Siege of Death Mire campaign is only halfway through, with two more weeks of public game logging, and two more model reveals, still to come. Up the Greens!

What's your opinion of this new addition to Macragge's miles-long roll of honor? Ko-NO-rius, or Ko-YES-rius? Come join our free Wargamer Discord community and tell me exactly how brilliant that pun was.