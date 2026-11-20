Earlier this week, players in the r/WarhammerCompetitive subreddit asked the question, "how do you one-shot a Telemon Dreadnought?" This walker has a strong claim to be the hardest unit in Warhammer 40,000 for its points cost, and the results of their brainstorming session made for an interesting who's who of the most dangerous units and combos in the game. Since then I've found more great suggestions on how to bring down the beast, particularly from Custodes players who have been on the receiving end of a beating. The most interesting candidate so far? The Adeptus Mechanicus' Kastelan Robots.

The Telemon is such a difficult target to kill because it stacks so many overlapping defenses: 2+ armor and a 4++ invulnerable save, a penalty of -1D against enemy ranged attacks, a Martial Ka'tah ability that inflicts -1 to hit it in melee, an enhancement that gives it Feel No Pain 5+ against all damage, T11, and 14 wounds. Including the enhancement, that comes out to 310 points. There may be tougher bricks in other Warhammer 40k factions, but for the price, the Telemon is unparalleled.

Alone, a unit of four Kastelan Robots with an attached Cybernetica Datasmith will kill a Telemon in one round of combat more often than it doesn't. We're not talking about a guaranteed kill here, but that package comes in at the low, low price of 320 points - and there are ways to buff it further.

Equipped with paired Kastelan Fists, the robots start out with four twin-linked WS 4+, S12, AP-2, D3 melee attacks each. But this is the Ad Mech: we're going to stack some buffs.

The Datasmith can activate Conqueror Protocols to grant the Kastelans +2 Attacks each, and the armywide Conqueror Imperative can grant them +1WS. The Cohort Cybernetica detachment gives access to the Machine Superiority stratagem, which lets you ignore all stat penalties, and now the Telemon's Martial Ka'tah penalty to hit isn't in effect.

From 24 attacks the Kastelans should land 16 hits, a meaty 14.22 wounds, 7.11 of which will go through the invulnerable save; then after Feel No Pains, we land an average of 14.22 damage overall - closer to 14.5 if we add in the Datasmith's puny punches. So on average dice, Kastelans wipe the Telemon.

To guarantee the kill, Belisarius Cawl has to help out. This is a 220 point model who every competitive Ad Mech player fields, as the Invocation of Machine Vengeance grants re-rolls to hit against a designated target each turn. That puts the Kastelans' average result up to 21.33 hits and a much more comfortable 18.96 damage.

Compared to the original list of Telemon hunters, I rank the Kastelans alongside the Knight Lancer. The Lancer has a better chance to kill the Telemon unaided more than the Kastelans, but they can pull it off more often than not, and they're 125 points cheaper. And how many points is one turn of Belisarius Cawl's attention really worth…?

Part of what makes the Kastelans such incredible value in this match up is that they don't pay for anything they don't need. Their fists have AP-2, exactly enough to push the Telemon back on its invulnerable save; they've got S12 attacks, just enough to wound the Telemon on 3+.

Another useful factor is the variety of buffs the Kastelans have access to. They can easily gain an extra -1 AP from the Conqueror Imperative by standing close to a Battleline unit, which they don't need into the Telemon but can make use of against targets without invulnerable saves. And Machine Superiority is actually even more useful against another dreaded brick of a unit, 10 Terminators led by Darnath Lysander.

Lysander's Icon of Obstinacy inflicts -1 to hit his unit; in the Terminator Storm Force detachment the 2CP Stratagem Tactical Dreadnought Fortitude reduces incoming damage from attacks in any phase by 1; and if the Marine player doesn't have two command points, they'll likely have access to Armour of Contempt for one. Machine Superiority ignores all these debuff-based defenses.

The Kastelans still won't wipe the unit - with Cawl's help they might clear all ten terminators, but Lysander will be standing, especially if he's used his once per game 2++ invulnerable save. And if he's brought Assault Terminators carrying +1 Wound storm shields, forget about it…

The Kastelans don't have the scariest damage output of all units we've considered so far, but they are the cheapest yet, and they can do the most with the least support. If you haven't faced the Martian rock'em sock'em robots, beware!

Got a suggestion for an unkillable defender or an irresistible attacker? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!