The Adeptus Custodes' Telemon Dreadnought is really, really, really hard to kill - perhaps even the most survivable unit for its points cost in all of Warhammer 40k. This beast has T11, 14 wounds, a 2+ save, 4++ invulnerable save, reduces the damage from incoming ranged attacks by -1D, can use the Kaptaris martial Ka'tah to give enemies -1 to hit in melee, and with the 'Augury Uplink' upgrade has Feel No Pain 5+ against all forms of damage, all for 310 points. How the hell do you kill this thing?

If it bleeds, you can kill it - even if that blood is a mixture of blessed oils and amniotic fluid. Bring enough tank killing units to bear on a Telemon and you'll eventually finish the job. But one Redditor on the r/WarhammerCompetitive subreddit set his companions an even steeper challenge: u/spellbreakerstudios wants to know what it takes to bring down a healthy Telemon in a single activation.

Stratagems are allowed, as are attached Leaders and aura buffs from support units, but the damage has to come from a single unit making a single activation. Commenters were able to suggest combos for several different armies, handily providing a list of the most offensively high damage units in just about every Warhammer 40k faction. We've summarised the most promising ones here, with credit for the creators.

Ultramarines

From Cubanrockc. A unit of six elite Victrix Honour Guard including a Chapter Champion, upgraded with the Banner of Macragge, joined by both Cato Sicarius and Marneus Calgar, in an army with the Assault Brethren detachment.

The unit charges and activates the banner, for +1A and +1S, and uses the stratagem Gene-Wrought Might for the Lance ability on its attacks. This has a pretty good chance of one-shotting a Telemon, but to make it (almost) guaranteed, the unit needs to be within Roboute Guilliman's reroll aura.

Total cost: 560 points without Bobby G, 975 with Bobby G, and 1CP

Black Templars

From Shatterzero. A unit of ten Assault Intercessors led by High Marshall Helbrecht and a Castellan upgraded to wield the Imperium's Sword, in an army with the Assault Brethren and Gauntlet Task Force detachments.

The set up starts with the Rhino shooting at the Telemon - it doesn't have to deal damage, but if it hits it can use the Combined Deployment stratagem to give the Templars Sustained Hits 1 when they charge in. The unit uses Gene-Wrought Might for the Lance ability. Helbrecht provides +1 A and +1 S, and the Castellan lets the unit reroll 1s to hit (and further lets them reroll 1s to wound if he can pass a leadership test).

Total cost: 560 points and 2 CP

Imperial Knights

From DocMettey. A Cerastus Knight Lancer in a Freeblade company, equipped with the Bringer of Justice enhancement, makes seven S20 attacks that hit on 2's even with the (Kaptaris Ka'tah in effect); thanks to the Lance ability, they hit on 2s as well.

For 1 CP, the Strength from Exile Stratagem lets the Knight reroll 1's to hit and to wound (provided it's isolated from the rest of the army), meaning that there's a 95% chance that it will hit and wound with every attack - and these attacks deal 8 damage each. The Cerastus also gets a free Crushing Impact Stratagem, but this will rarely make a difference - if the Telemon makes four saves, it needs to pass 11 out of 24 FNPs on a 5+ and likely dies; if it makes five saves, it needs to pass two out of 16 FNPs, and almost certainly survives.

Total cost: 445 points and 1 CP

Aeldari

From Sir Mushington. If you know anything about Aeldari, you know what to expect here: a unit of 10 Fire Dragons led by the Phoenix Lord Fuegan, benefitting from Guidance from a Farseer (for +1 to Hit), against a Telemon that Eldrad Ulthruan has pronounced Doom upon (for +1 to wound), using Warrior Focus to strip away any cover and the Telemon's damage reduction.

Hitting on 2s with rerolls will normally result in everyone hitting: six of the nine fusion guns should wound, and both the leader's Firepike and Fuegan's Searsong should wound unless you're unlucky - even if the Telemon passes five out of eight invulnerable saves, it is likely to face FNP saves against at least 21 damage.

Total cost: 665 points and 1CP.

Astra Militarum

From Cyn_ful90. Because the Telemon reduces ranged attack damage by one, and can likely gain the benefit of cover, it's especially resistant to being killed in a single ranged attack. But if you like to gamble, you can roll out a Casino Cannon - a Shadowsword, upgraded to a Battalion Commander in the Steel Hammer detachment so it can give itself the order to Take Aim! and get +1 to hit. You'll use a Scout Sentinel to Recon the Telemon, letting your army reroll ranged attacks of 1 against it, and the stratagem Shattering Salvo if needed to strip away the benefit of cover.

The Volcano Cannon has D3+1 S24 D12 shots which, after all our efforts, hit on 3+ and reroll 1s to hit. With so little separating success from failure, every die roll for this gun is nerve-wracking, particularly when it gets to the Telemon's invulnerable saves. The Shadowsword can also carry up to four Lascannons, which - unbelievably - contribute just three damage more on average.

Total cost: 460 points, probably 1 CP, and all your nerves.

There are many more suggestions in the original thread. If you've got a wombo combo that you think is even more likely, why not share it in the Wargamer Discord community?