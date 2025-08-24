The OG Kill Team faction returns in this week's Warhammer 40k preorders!

Warhammer 40k may be the poster child of sci-fi wargaming, but some prefer the "smaller" stories of the setting. Kill Team was made specifically to scratch that itch, focusing on tactical skirmishes rather than massive battles. When the usual scale of conflict in Warhammer 40k is galaxy-wide genocides, Kill Team games are a refreshing change of pace. As the new season kicks off, the originators of the Kill Team name return with a vengeance: the Deathwatch.

Initially revealed in the Big Summer Warhammer Preview stream, Kill Team: Tomb World pits two of the most ruthless Warhammer 40k factions against each other, the Deathwatch and the Necrons. Unlike the typical Tomb World denizens, these Necrons aren't content with just vaporization. Their mysterious Cryptek leader wants to "experiment" with the organics, making them wish for vaporization instead.

The Tomb World box set also features Tomb World-themed terrain as its battlefield, gunmetal grays illuminated by the glow of Necron green. Finally, the Tomb World Dossier ties all of these together. Through this, the players learn essential lore, rules, and mission packs for a complete Tomb World experience.

In addition to the Kill Team box set, other squads will also be available for preorders. Kill Team: Battlecade features servitors and Tech-Priests from the Adeptus Mechanicus. Meanwhile, Kill Team: Raveners shows how the "filthy organics" can still tear apart the Omnissiah's followers with ease.

Outside of Kill Team, here are some of the other upcoming Warhammer preorders this week:

Sister Novitiate Squad

Ork Kommandos

Classic Aeldari

Classic Emperor's Children

Assassinorum: Kingmaker (Black Library Book)

Lord of Chaos (Audiobook)

The Legend of Sigmar (E-book)

Final Deployment (Audiobook and E-book)

Note: The Classic miniatures are made-to-order, meaning they will only be available for a limited time.

