Warhammer 40k's Black Templars and Grey Knights codexes drop this week

If there's one thing that encapsulates the Imperium in Warhammer 40k, it's overzealous fury. Few other factions capture that energy like the roaring Black Templars and grim Grey Knights. No horrors are safe as long as these violent champions fight against the unclean. Both will feature an updated codex, as they're more dangerous than ever.

Among Warhammer 40k factions, extremely few can match the Black Templars in their zealotry, fury, and violence. Even the most devoted Word Bearers pre-Heresy would see the Black Templars as a "bit much." After all, the earliest Word Bearers have memories of the Emperor in the flesh. The Black Templars have naught but the skeleton they venerate as a god.

The upcoming pre-orders feature a bevy of religious roughhousers. The Crusade Ancients wield revered relics from the Imperium's past. The sheer presence of these relics brings their secular slaughter to a whole new level. Somehow, even less chill are the Execrators, who shout out sermons in the thickest parts of the battle. Finally, a Combat Patrol of Black Templars fills out the rest of the army:

1x Emperor's Champion

3x Bladeguard Veterans

5x Sword Brethren

10x Crusaders

Though controlled in their rage, the Grey Knights dedicate their lives to slaughtering the unworthy just as fervently. The Sanctic Conclave shows off the Grey Knight's warp-fast responses to extreme situations. Here's what comes with the Sanctic Conclave set:

1x Grand Master in Nemesis Dreadknight suit

5x Brotherhood Terminators

5x Paladings

20x Grey Knights (can be modified into Strike, Interceptor, Purifier, or Purgation)

The standard Combat Patrol for Grey Knights differs from other Space Marine Chapters thanks to its leader. The Grey Knights field the legendary Castellan Crowe himself as their leader. The following Grey Knight miniatures flank him:

10x Strike Squad

5x Brotherhood Terminators

1x Venerable Dreadnought

Besides the choir boys, the Combat Patrols for the Space Wolves and the Tyranid Assault Brood also pop up next week. More details about the non-miniature offerings can be found on the official Warhammer 40k Sunday Preview.

