A legend returns in the latest Warhammer 40k preview

Welcome news from the front: the mortal forces of the Astra Militarum are getting some serious reinforcements courtesy of the latest Warhammer Community preview. In addition to the return of iconic, fan-favourite hero of the Imperium, Commissar Yarrick, two new vehicles and the fearsome Commissar Graves will also be rolling off the assembly lines.

If past Warhammer 40k previews are any indication, we will almost certainly see all of these sets go up for pre-order next week.

To match Yarrick and pals, the ultra-violent Orks will be getting some additions of their own, including motorcycling speed lover Wazdakka Gutsmek. Fans of the Imperials will also be able to pre-order Inquisitor Kroyle, complete with his unsettling (and excessively-legged) xenos steed, as well as Sister of Battle leader Intranzia Fraye and her intimidating chair/walker/tank (delete as appropriate).

All of these releases coincide with Armageddon: The Return of Yarrick, a new expansion for Warhammer 40k. This set of weighty tomes contains a lore book bursting with details about Yarrick's long-awaited return to combat, as well as the Armoured Gauntlet book, which will allow your Warhammer 40k faction of choice to take part in vehicle-centric battles with special rules for tank aces. The set also includes a book of six new Detachments for the Astra Militaruum, Orks, and Space Marines.

The expansion also includes a range of new Armageddon Battalion boxes for the Astra Militarum, Orks, Deathwatch, and Adepta Sororitas - all designed for play alongside the new rules. The Astra Militarum set is particularly exciting, since it boasts both of the new Astra Militarum vehicles: the Hippogriff AFV and the Centaur RSV. The Hippogriff is a particular gem, as it allows for a lighter, more maneuverable vehicle option that still packs a punch.

The preview also includes a range of Black Library books, including a gorgeous 20th Anniversary Edition of Death World by Steve Lyons - a treat for Catachan fans.

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