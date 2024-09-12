Warhammer 40k fan builds epic, 250,000-brick Lego battle board

In just one year, dedicated Warhammer 40k fan Thor RockThunder has built a Lego city using “250,000 bricks and growing every month” as a “massive display” for his Astra Militarum army. The most recent addition is a sky-scraping bell tower made from “roughly 3,000 bricks”.

Ontario, Canada based RockThunder is a “specialized carpenter by trade” who fits out “wine cellars, libraries, multi-million dollar homes, and yachts”. He also “assists clients with home design through drawings and CAD design”. He’s been “building Warhammer 40k terrain for 15 plus years”, but only started using Lego “about one year ago”. He was “amazed at how well Lego worked for scale”.

We’ve got just a few photos in this article: you’ll find lots more on RockThunder’s Instagram and Facebook accounts, both called Outlaw Terrain.

So far he’s made “roughly 120 structures that work extremely well with each other”, whether stacked or side by side, giving the overall set massive modularity. He’s particularly satisfied that adding a single building creates hundreds of new combinations. The sheer scale of the project is impressive, dwarfing even the biggest Lego sets dozens of times over.

Then again, it’s intended to work as a display board for his Astra Militarum army, and RockThunder has a much larger collection for his favorite Warhammer 40k faction than most people ever amass, “well over 10,000 points”.

RockThunder says he finds “inspiration and references through ancient architecture, available Warhammer 40k terrain, and custom terrain other artists build”. Sadly, “there aren’t many 40k players close to me”, so his guard force has yet to square off against any Space Marines on this awe-inspiring board. But he’s “building each piece to be modular and have good play-ability”. It will be a battle for the ages when it finally comes!

Lego and Warhammer 40k are two great tastes that taste great together, but the Lego company’s aversion to military conflict means we’ll most likely never get licensed Warhammer 40k Lego sets for adults. That’s probably for the best for our wallets, as we can only imagine that a model Golden Throne or Warhammer Titan would be one of the most expensive Lego sets ever made.

