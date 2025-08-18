As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Nerdy YouTube icons The Yogscast plays Warhammer 40k using nothing but Lego

The Yogscast has built two Warhammer forces from Lego and pitted them against each other, on a wargame table built entirely from the brick-based toy.

LEGO Warhammer 40k 

A Youtube group has found a way to make Warhammer even more expensive: combining it with Lego!

The Yogscast created two full armies entirely from Lego (or compatible Lego alternatives) and smushed them together for a battle report on its Games Night channel.

Using Lego MOCs (My Own Creations) found online, the Youtubers set up a 1,000 point match of Orks versus Space Marines, using the third edition ruleset. The video doesn't scrimp on the details. It's not just the minifigures and vehicles that are made of bricks, everything from the terrain to the explosion templates are built from the construction toy, making the whole thing a true Lego spectacle.

This is obviously not the first time we've seen Warhammer models remade from Lego. With both hobbies featuring crafting - with the possibility of DIY customisation and creativity - it's not surprising that they have some serious overlap.

This also isn't the first time we've seen a Lego wargame. In the past, fans have devised their own rulesets to bring their brick collections to the battlefield. But it is the first time we've seen anyone combine the two, and play a straight up Warhammer 40k game using Lego bricks.

Honestly, as well as the impressive builds for the Ork Warboss (Gitsguts Nobgag the Magnificent), Ork tank, Vindicator, and Dreadnought, what really strikes me about this video is how well Lego works as a stand-in for the usual Warhammer minis. As you get wrapped up in the action, it's quite easy to forget that you're watching Lego at all.

This isn't the first time The Games Night has meshed a popular miniature wargame with another medium. In the past, the group has played Bolt Action using Lego and even Trench Crusade using Toy Story minis (now that's an odd one!)

Which other Warhammer 40k factions would you most like to see rendered in Lego? Personally I'd kill for a Lego Tyranids or Genestealer Cults army. Let us know your pick on the Wargamer Discord.

