This free, unofficial Warhammer 40k TTRPG is a hymn of praise to the Sisters of Battle

Warhammer 40k, for patently obvious reasons, tends to be a testosterone-fueled nightmare. From hulking Space Marines to hooligan Orkz, there's certainly a trend towards musclebound violence. However, the Emperor empowers anybody strong enough to serve, and few loyalists are stronger in faith than the all-female Adepta Sororitas. These Sisters of Battle, enlightened with the Emperor's divine grace, fight in his name against the onslaught of chaos.

In this narrative TTRPG, you get to see through the eyes of the Imperium's most faithful.

Lex Ecclesiastica is a narrative TTRPG that follows Warhammer 40k's Sisters of Battle in the farthest reaches of Imperium domain. While these hardened warriors seem like implacable bulwarks of the Emperor's faith, the reality is far harsher. These women are battered in body and soul as a result of their holy war. For at the end of the day, these warriors are still human, vulnerable to the many flaws of our kind.

The game runs on the Resistance Toolbox, a system built around struggle. The main stats are Body, Faith, Authority, Fortune, and Corruption. Instead of a typical "health bar", players must juggle these stats as they roleplay through the campaign. Depending on your build and abilities, you may resist certain events more than others, and thus affect your dice rolls.

For example, the Canoness-in-Training is built for leadership. One of their abilities, "They Serve Me," allows the Canoness-in-Training to grant Mastery to whatever roll a fellow Battle Sister does under their command, but only if they follow orders. Should they disobey, the Canoness-in-Training suffers a blow to their own Authority stat, while the errant Battle Sister heals their own.

This is just one of the countless interactions possible in Lex Ecclesiastica. The Sisters of Battle have so much potential as a faction, and this RPG gives them a depth I've wanted for years. The way it blends over-the-top violence of 40k combat with the somber storytelling needed for these dogmatic warriors is frighteningly effective. It fits right into the tone of the best Battle Sister stories I've consumed.

It's genuinely one of the most impressive and passionate indie Warhammer 40k projects I've seen in a while. It's clear the author Hipólita loves the Adepta Sororitas with a radiance that rivals Saint Celestine herself, and it shows in every page of this wonderful fan made TTRPG.

Lex Eccelesastica can be downloaded for free on itch.io.

