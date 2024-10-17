Warhammer 40k: Games Workshop gears up for more tabletop RPGs and board games

Games Workshop is looking for a Warhammer Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40k lore aficionado to join the “busy Licensing and Media team”, who will work on the “development and approval of the next big Warhammer licensed role-playing game, card game, or board game”. The post-holder will use “creative judgement to ensure all licensed products faithfully represent Games Workshop’s IP”.

According to the job description, “you’ll need an active, working understanding of our settings and characters across the full spectrum of Warhammer IPs”, including Warhammer 40k and Warhammer Age of Sigmar, “and a willingness to keep that knowledge up to date”. This is a liaison role, giving licensing partners feedback and assistance, and ensuring that when a Warhammer 40k faction or Age of Sigmar army appears in a tabletop game made by another company, it feels right to fans.

If you know your Stormcast Stormhosts as well as your Space Marine Chapters and fancy applying for this role, you can do so via the Games Workshop careers website until 5pm PT / 8pm ET / midnight UTC on Sunday November 2. It’s a hybrid role which will require you to work on-site at Games Workshop HQ at Warhammer World in Nottingham, UK one day a week. The firm does not list a salary.

It’s possible that this is a totally new post inside GW’s licensing team, to enable a more rapid release schedule for RPGs and more new Warhammer board games. CEO Kevin Rountree states in the firm’s annual report for 2023-24 “we are constantly looking to grow our licensing income from opportunities to use our IP in other markets”, and expanding the licensing team would be a good way to realise that goal.

It’s also possible this job listing is to fill a vacancy, and will take over the relationship with Cubicle 7, the firm that produces all the current Warhammer and Warhammer 40k RPGs, plus the various companies that have produced licensed board games. If that’s the case, it at least tells us that Games Workshop isn’t about to change its strategy and bring all board game and RPG production in-house again.

This is the second role in the licensing team we’ve reported on this week: check out our report on a new overseer for animated Warhammer features and interactive media.