The lizard-riding space elves finally get their own models in fresh 40k reveal

To claim that Warhammer 40k's lore is 'deep' is to make a severe understatement. Decades of stories have laid out dozens of fascinating nooks and crannies across the complex topography of the grim dark future. Today, Games Workshop has peeled back the veil on a particularly deep cut: the Exodite Aeldari. These ascetic space elves who fled the collapse of their empire eons ago are getting a Kill Team of their very own.

The Kill Team: Exodite box features three Aeldari Dragon Masters (they can also be assembled as Dragon Knights) and two Drakolithes (think draconic hunting hounds). The set also includes a few Orks for your Aeldari to fight, namely some Beast Snagga Boyz and some Squighog Boyz to act as NPOs (non-player operatives) during your games.

There are three different Dragon Master variants: the Stonesinger, the Clanblade, and the Leystalker. The Stonesinger is a powerful psyker, able to connect with the spirits of the worlds on which the Exodites make their homes. They can dish out damage and heal in equal measure. Clanblades are close-quarter fighters who wield swords and axes. They're tough and often assume a leadership role. Lastly, we have the Leystalkers. While using a sniper rifle from the back of a giant lizard is probably a tall order, the Leystalker succeeds with aplomb, taking up key positions on the field to dish out damage.

The Dragon Masters can also be assembled as Dragon Knights, lance-wielding cavalry who are soon to get their own rules for Warhammer 40k.

The kit also comes with a dossier, which is full of Exodite lore. Since this is the first time this 40k faction has received minis, I confess I am more than a little curious to see the contents for myself. The dossier also includes 20 Joint Ops missions, which have the Dragon Masters engage the Beast Snagga NPOs in a branching campaign.

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