Warhammer 40k’s newly revealed Space Wolves might be the best minis of 2025

Games Workshop has revealed a whole pack of new Space Wolves miniatures for Warhammer 40,000, and they’ve left us howling in delight. New miniatures for Arjac Rockfist, Njal Stormcaller, Wolf Guard Terminators, and the Great Wolf himself, Logan Grimnar, will launch later this year alongside an updated Codex.

While I try and make all my articles about Warhammer 40,000 insightful and packed with contextual information, these models are so good that I’m struggling not to just make heavy panting noises like a cartoon dog who has seen a roast chicken and can’t reach it. Games Workshop revealed pictures of the models on the Warhammer Community website Monday 28, which replace existing kits from the Space Wolves range.

The characters Njal Stormcaller and Arjac Rockfist are simple like-for-like replacements of old models, though they will both be made of plastic instead of resin like the outgoing kits.

The powerful 40k psyker Njal is accompanied by his psyber-raven familiar and bedecked with runes, while Arjac is wearing the new, embiggened version of Space Marine Terminator armor.

Logan Grimnar has had a major overhaul which should extend to his rules. For a start he’s no longer riding around in a grav chariot like a berserk Santa Clause. His two wolves, Tyrnak and Fenrir, are stalking alongside him rather than pulling his bizarre sled.

The axe Morkai – a daemon weapon that Grimnar has tamed through sheer belligerent force of will – looks gnarlier than ever, riven with cracks that suggest it might be escaping its bindings.

The updated Space Wolves terminators are an upgrade to a classic kit with some interesting weapon options. By default they’re equipped with frost weapons and storm bolters, with the option to swap out their guns for protective storm shields.

The squad leader can take paired frost claws or a two-handed relic great axe. And there’s at least one heavy weapon option in the kit, an assault cannon, whose wielder is pictured with a massive power fist.

These models will go on sale at the same time as the Space Wolves Warhammer 40k Codex gets a standalone release, according to GW’s announcement article. That should be one to two months after the new Space Wolves’ army box set, which Games Workshop revealed at the end of March.

