Warhammer 40k Maelstrom Combat Patrols value breakdown

Games Workshop revealed four brand new Combat Patrol starter sets for Warhammer 40k on Monday, with a villainous slant - there's one set each for the despicable Night Lords and Red Corsairs, and sets for the morally flexible Kroot and Aeldari Corsairs. Combat Patrols always offer discounts for fans hoping to start a new Warhammer 40k faction or expand their collection collection - but which is the best of this bunch?

Obviously, the most important factors for deciding will be which miniatures you most want to paint, or which army you most want to play in games of Warhammer 40k. But if you need a tie breaker, or you're planning on picking up a gift for someone else who hasn't been very specific, this cost breakdown should help. Assuming they're priced like all current Combat Patrols, these sets will cost $170 / £105

Red Corsairs Combat Patrol

The Reave-Captain and Red Corsairs Reavers models aren't yet available separately, so we're estimating their standalone prices based on comparable miniatures from the main Chaos Space Marines line.

Reave-Captain $43.50 £27 Raiders x 10 $69 £42.50 Fellgor Ravagers x 10 $69 £42.50 Chaos Rhino $60 £36

Estimated total value: $241.50 / £148

Night Lords Combat Patrol

Nemesis Claw x 10 $77 £47 Chaos Lord with Jump Pack $43.50 £27 Chosen x 5 $65 £40 Chaos Rhino $60 £36

Total value: $245.50 / £150

Kroot Combat Patrol

Farstalker Kinband x 12 $69 £42.50 Lone-spear $60 £35.50 Krootox Rider $65 £29.50 Krootox Rampagers £48 £40

Total value: $242 / £147.50

Aeldari Corsairs Combat Patrol

Kharseth the Void Dreamer and the Corsair Skyreavers aren't yet available separately, and while the Corsair Voidreavers were previously released for Kill Team, they're also not currently sold separately. We've estimated costs based on similar miniatures in the main Aeldari range.

Kharseth the Void Dreamer $43.50 £27 Corsair Skyreavers x 5 $62.50 £40 Corsair Voidreavers x 10 $82 £49.50 Falcon / Waveserpent $69 £42.50

Estimated total value: $257 / £159

A pretty narrow band of prices there, and as we've had to guess the likely cost of some miniatures that aren't yet sold separately, we're cautious to make any claim bolder than "expect to save at least $70 / £40 compared to buying the contents separately". Remember that, as always, your friendly local gaming store or online retailer may have these sets cheaper than Games Workshop's webstore.

