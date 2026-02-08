The next Warhammer 40k expansion is coming, and it's all about pirates

While Warhammer 40k is no stranger to narrative campaigns, Games Workshop looks deadset on making them a regular part of the wargame. After the success of 500 Worlds: Titus, narrative fans don't have to wait long for their next adventure. After all, these expansions mean cool lore without having to wait for the next novel. So, get ready to leave behind the goody-two-shoes worlds of Ultramar in favor of this upcoming pirate adventure in the void.

The Maelstrom: Lair of the Tyrant primarily follows Huron Blackheart and his Red Corsairs as they clash with Prince Yriel's Eldritch Raiders in the void. Fans finally get to see Huron Blackheart's full crew of Red Corsairs, after his initial reveal earlier in Christmas 2025. Even among Chaos Space Marines, Huron's ragtag band is chaotic, yet at the same time, more free than any of his heretical brethren. The strongest of his crew are the Masters of the Maelstrom, consisting of:

Garreon the Corpsemaster

Katar Garrix

Garlon Souleater

Captain Sargotta

The Enforcer and her Barghesi Pup, Plunder

Since Huron is no Monkey D. Luffy, he's not one to keep a small crew. Battleforce: Lords of the Maelstrom give players a glimpse of his henchmen, alongside a Red Corsairs upgrade set for the generic Chaos Space Marines.

10x Red Corsair Raiders

1x Reave-Captain

10x Chaos Space Marines Legionaires

5x Chaos Terminators

10x Traitor Guardsmen

Huron faces off against Aeldari Corsairs in this expansion, and Prince Yriel leads a formidable fleet of his own. Battleforce: Eldritch Raiders includes the following Aeldari miniatures:

1x Prince Yriel of Iyanden

Void Dreamer Kharseth

10x Corsair Skyreavers

1x Starfang (can be built as a Vyper)

10x Corasair Voidreaver (with Voidscarred Specialist parts)

While seemingly not a focus of the expansion, The Maelstrom Battalion: Drukhari adds the Aeldari's sinister cousins to the fold. These corsairs of Commorragh feature the following miniatures:

1x Succubus War Leader

2x Venoms

3x Reaver Jetbikes

5x Hellions

10x Wyches

Finally, where there's loot, there are bound to be Oathbands, represented by The Maelstrom Battalion: Leagues of Votan. Heavily armed, these mercantile warriors simply want to engage in fair trade and explore the stars. Of course, these "fair trades" may end up looking like piracy to the denizens of the Maelstrom, but who isn't a pirate in this place anyhow?

1x Memnyr Strategist

3x Hernkyn Pioneers

6x Iron Steeljacks

All these sets will be available for preorder on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

