Can GW's new Warhammer scheme replace the beloved free mini of the month?

Games Workshop has revealed the replacement for its popular mini-of-the-month scheme: in-store paint-and-take sessions led by staff, featuring a choice of eight free Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar miniatures. These sessions will be available in Warhammer stores from October 10, and the studio hasn't specified an end date for the scheme, suggesting it will join the regular rotation of in-store activities along with game nights.

The Warhammer 40k figures will be a Necron Warrior, Cadian Shock Trooper, Adepta Sororitas Battle Sister, or Chaos Space Marine Legionary; the Age of Sigmar minis are a Chaos Warrior, Deathrattle Skeleton, Orruk Gutripper, or Cities of Sigmar Steelhelm.

The Warhammer Community post announcing the new activity suggests it's a way to "try out a new colour scheme" and "call on the expertise of the store staff to get help with a new painting technique". The new initiative will also give early access to the exciting new Warhammer Tone Pro paints revealed during the Big Warhammer Autumn Preview.

This looks to be a similar activity to the "first one's free" Space Marine painting lesson GW offers for brand new customers, but aimed at slightly more enfranchised hobbyists. Maybe the goal is to encourage people to form or join the regulars who paint their minis (and spend their money) in the store.

Games Workshop HQ may not see this as a direct replacement for mini of the month, but as the new scheme launches the month after the old one ended, customers likely will. GW started offering one free miniature each month, no strings attached, in January 2021, as a way to coax wary customers back to Warhammer stores after COVID lockdowns. To incentivize spending, it offered monthly challenge coins for customers who spent at least $100 in one go.

Did it work as a promotion? That's between the Emperor and GW's accountants. Maybe the free selection of minis from diverse Warhammer 40k factions and AoS armies brought in new customers and encouraged them to spend directly in store - or maybe it just resulted in the same old customers getting freebies.

What was your experience of the mini of the month? Did it change how you approached the hobby, inspire you to pick up a new army, or drain your wallet? Or was it just a neat monthly freebie? Join the discussion in the Wargamer Discord community!