Win Warhammer 40k terrain, dice, and a year of videos in our MiniWarGaming AMA!

If you've spent any time enjoying Warhammer 40k battle report videos on YouTube during the last 18 years, you know what MiniWarGaming is. The Ontario, Canada based channel is the Alpha and Omega of online Warhammer videos - it was there at the beginning in 2007, and it's still cranking out brilliant entertainment now. With competition hotter than ever, however, MWG is making some big changes this week - so we've invited head honcho Matthew Glanfield for a live AMA in Wargamer's Discord to talk over the whys, the wherefores, and what fans can look forward to!

And naturally, we wouldn't invite you to a party without giving out a few gifts! With huge thanks to our pals at MiniWargaming, three lucky audience members at our AMA will win:

An annual membership to the shiny new MiniWarGaming vault, with access to over 1,000 videos including more than 70 narrative campaigns.

A set of MWG's brand new Ruins of Perdition modular, flat packing terrain, fresh off the Kickstarter presses.

A set of MWG's cool, branded dice for your games.

Honestly, though, everyone's a winner, because it's a brilliant opportunity to ask one of the most experienced Warhammer YouTubers on the planet just how the game works, what it takes to get started, and how the world of online warhammer video making has changed in the nearly two decades since MiniWarGaming posted its first videos.

The live video AMA will kick off in the Wargamer Discord community at 11.30am EST / 8.30am PST / 4.30pm UK time on Thursday, June 12.

If you haven't joined us already, this is the perfect time to click the big old button above, hop into the Discord, and be ready to join the AMA on Thursday.

So what's all this hullaballoo about MWG taking their content in a new direction? In short, Matt tells me, the channel is going back to some of its most beloved roots, and investing hard back into narrative wargaming, rather than chasing views in the increasingly crowded market of competitive Warhammer 40k 10th edition battle report videos.

Personally, as a story loving 40k fan of 20 years who's collected almost every Warhammer 40k faction, but never quite got the hang of competitive play - I am down for that. And MWG is celebrating its big relaunch with a mammoth, 24 hour live stream starting at 12 noon EST on Tuesday, June 10, with all sorts of tabletop shenanigans planned. We'll be watching along in our Discord (notwithstanding, you know, sleep), so come join us there when you can!

So if you want to hear more about it - as well as spicy takes on the current state of Warhammer 40,000 from a man who's been making short films about it longer than anyone else on the internet - come along on Thursday. If you're lucky, you could come away with a year's membership to MWG and a pile of goodies to boot!

See you in the Discord, comrades…