We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The original Warhammer 40k YouTube channel is being whacked by Trump tariffs

Canadian Warhammer 40,000 video channel MiniWarGaming says 25% import tariffs on the American border will “unfortunately hurt us”.

Split image of a game of Warhammer 40k, with scifi figures of aliens and robots, and Matt Glanfield, a white man in a black t-shirt with glasses and a trim beard, the co-founder of MiniWarGaming.com
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

Matthew Glanfield, co-owner of the venerable Warhammer 40k and miniature gaming YouTube channel MiniWarGaming, says that tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on Canadian imports to America “hurt us as a Canadian business”. The channel plans to attend the Adepticon convention at the end of March with a substantial retail presence, and will pay import duties of 25% on all its merchandise.

Established in 2007, MiniWargaming was the first major breakout success among Warhammer 40k and other miniature wargaming video channels. Today it has 500,000 YouTube subscribers, runs a subscription website for premium videos, operates a deluxe gaming venue in Ontario called ‘The Bunker’, and sells 3d printed miniatures from a print farm.

Glanfield uploaded a video to the MiniWarGaming YouTube channel on Wednesday, explaining why “these new tariffs are going to really affect us”: we’ve embedded it below for easy reference.

YouTube Thumbnail

“We’re about to go to Adepticon, we’ve been printing like crazy to bring a lot of stuff” to sell, Glanfield explains, “we’ve got Steel Specters, we’ve got terrain, we’ve got Hexen Hills, we’ve got One Page Rules, we’ve got Titan Forge” – a grand selection of alternative miniatures to spice up your Warhammer 40k factions or use in other games. “Once we go across the border we’ll have to pay whatever tariffs happen to be in place”, he adds.

Tariffs are a tax on imported goods, which is paid by the importer to the government. On March 3, the Trump administration enacted a blanket tariff of 25% on manufactured goods from Canada and Mexico entering America, plus a 10% tariff on energy.

Glanfield states this represents “a lot of extra money for a small business like us”, adding “we’re just not quite sure what we’re going to do about that”. He says that MiniWarGaming is reluctant “to pass the cost along” to customers by raising prices, but swallowing the costs will see the firm’s “profits go down by a rather significant amount”.

YouTube Thumbnail

Glanfield says “our best customers are Americans, you are the largest percentage of people who watch our videos and buy our products and have supported us through these last seventeen and a half years”. Glanfield emphasises the positive, communal sides of the hobby throughout the video, and is very careful not to ascribe blame.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an official statement on the US administration’s new tariffs on March 3, stating “let me be unequivocally clear – there is no justification for these actions”. In retaliation to the American tariffs, Trudeau announced 25% tariffs on $30 billion worth of American goods effective immediately, with tariffs on a further $125 billion of US goods to take effect on March 24.

“Americans will pay more for groceries, gas, and cars, and potentially lose thousands of jobs”, Trudeau stated, adding that the tariffs “will violate the very trade agreement that was negotiated by President Trump in his last term”.

Want to forget all about the looming shadow of trade wars? Check out our great guides to the Space Marine chapters – they’re only interested in war wars. Or pick anything from our guide to the best Warhammer 40k games on PC to escape to the grim darkness of the far future.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)