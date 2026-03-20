Fresh Warhammer 40k Adepticon teaser hints at new Mordian Iron Guard models

The Warhammer 40k Armageddon box set we're expecting to be revealed at Adepticon next week just got spicier for Astra Militarum fans. Games Workshop's latest social media teaser clip shows a close-up of one of Adam Troke's biker jacket patches, which reads 'Gardes Ferrus'. Translated from Warhammer 40,000 fake Latin: Iron Guard. As pre-preview spoilers go, it's a big one: the Mordian Iron Guard regiment are apparently involved here, and it's fair to suspect they're bringing new models with them.

In the same clip, we also see the badge of the Blood Angels Space Marine chapter - so we can expect something new for them, too. It comes after our conclusion on Thursday that a two player Armageddon box set, pitting Yarrick's Astra Militarum against Bikerboss Wazdakka Gutsmek's Kult of Speed Orks, will be the final 10th Edition release before Warhammer 40k 11th Edition drops in Summer 2026.

Released via Games Workshop's Instagram and YouTube channels on Friday, the eleven second clip gives us a proper look at the patches on Warhammer TV presenter Troke's jacket. Among them are:

The massive Evil Sunz clan crest (obviously).

The Orks Kult of Speed logo (the flaming wheel with arrows, to remind the Orks that the wheels go round and round).

A strongly Imperial Guard-coded regimental badge, with a laurel wreathed skull and the stylized words 'Gardes Ferrus'.

It's a pretty direct nod in the direction of the Mordian Iron Guard, one of the more storied and popular Astra Militarum regiments, but one that hasn't had any official models since the 1990s (and those were metal sculpts, now only available to deep pocketed Oldhammer aficionados willing to brave the Ebay wilds).

The Mordian regiments' combat doctrines, much like their aesthetic, are very much an homage to Napoleonic era warfare - they specialize in highly disciplined infantry gunlines, and wear immaculately kept, brightly colored uniforms designed for pride and esprit de corps, rather than camouflage.

There's a lot more to Mordian lore than that, of course - but for our purposes today, the Mordian models we're most likely to see unveiled next week are almost certainly the regiment's iconic, bright blue clad, tassel shouldered infantry squads. This'd be the third well known Imperial Guard regiment to get its own special model range in recent years, after the revamped Cadian Shock Troops in 2022, and the Death Korps of Krieg in 2025.

We'll have to wait for GW's preview stream to know for sure, but, as a Guard player, I'm now even more excited for that. The Warhammer 40k Adepticon Preview Stream starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Wednesday, March 25 (that's 1am on Thursday March 26 for the Brits). Our very own Wargamer Tim will be reporting live from the show, and you can bet our team will be around to watch the fireworks - to be with us and read our unbiased coverage as the news unfolds, join the free Wargamer Discord community!