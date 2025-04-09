Brutal Warhammer 40k nerf crushes the Orks’ busted More Dakka detachment

Ding, dong, the beast is dead: Games Workshop has updated the rules for the Orks’ More Dakka! detachment, and it’s drastically less potent than it was before. The free detachment was added to Warhammer 40k on March 12, and catapulted the Orks to a 66% tournament win rate – but the changes look like they should have pulled its tusks.

The detachment rule ‘Dakka! Dakka! Dakka!’ has been completely reworked. Previously, this provided all Ork Infantry and Walker units the Sustained Hits 2 ability on their ranged weapons, plus Assault when the Waaagh! was active.

This combination arguably made the Orks the most effective shooting army in all of Warhammer 40k. With BS 5+, half of all Ork hits are critical hits. Adding the 40k ability Sustained Hits 2 to that doubled the amount of shots they landed.

The revised version of the 40k detachment now grants Infantry and walkers units the Assault ability all the time, and Sustained Hits 1 while the Waaagh! is active.

Assault is certainly nice, making the Orks’ ranged units more mobile, and their heavy infantry and walkers better able to shoot while closing the distance for crumping. But it isn’t an always-on Sustained Hits 2, thank the Emperor.

The detachment’s Enhancements remain the same, but two Stratagems have been tweaked. ‘Get Stuck In, Ladz!’, which allows a unit to use the effects of the Waaagh! even if it has already been used this battle, now costs 2CP instead of one. And ‘Long, Uncontrolled Bursts’ now provides one unit with the Ignores Cover ability; previously, it targeted an enemy unit, and let all shooting against that unit ignore cover.

Stat Check’s 10th edition Meta Data Dashboard shows the incredible leap in Orks tournament performance since More Dakka! released. Prior to the Q1 balance dataslate and the release of More Dakka! Orks had a 50% win rate, slap bang in the middle of the Warhammer 40k factions.

They’re now at the top of the pack, with a 66% win rate. Almost two thirds of the Ork players who appeared in the data used More Dakka! – not counting a single intrepid Dread Mob player who won two out of three games – it’s the best performing detachment in the faction.

The overhaul to More Dakka! is pretty brutal, but there could have been worse results for the Orks. GW could instead have targeted units that particularly benefit from being in the detachment, like walkers and Flash Gitz, with points increases.

If you’re disappointed that your Ork list has suddenly been depowered, may I direct you to our Codex Aeldari review? They’re sitting pretty with a 57% win rate over on the Meta Dashboard, with the Windrider Host as their most successful detachment and the Devoted of Ynnead the most popular.

Need a green skinned shoulder to cry on about the Ork nerfs? Come discuss this news in our Discord community! Or just show us your Waaagh!, we’re not fussy – and love looking at minis.