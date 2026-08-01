New 40k pre-orders include the latest edition of Necromunda and a book I am extremely normal about

Warhammer 40k somehow contains both thrilling skirmish battles in grimdark undercities between desperate gangers and fierce rivalries between immortal space wizards, fraught with homoerotic subtext. Games Workshop has served both poles of the 40k spectrum in its latest pre-order announcement, which includes details regarding the new Necromunda core set and supporting materials for the new edition. We also have pre-order details for Robert Rath's The Wicked and The Warped novel, sequel to the acclaimed tale of immortal sci-fi rivalry that is The Infinite and The Divine.

Those excited for the latest edition of Necromunda are very well served here. A fresh Warhammer Community pre-order post outlines everything we can expect from the new core set. The box contains two opposing gangs from House Escher and House Goliath (formed entirely of new minis), alongside the full Core Rulebook, a starter guide, a construction booklet, 54 markers, a range ruler, and dice templates.

The Core Rulebook has also gone up for pre-order on its own, alongside two new Gang Books: Gangs of the Underhive and Gangs of the Outlands, containing rules for gangs from their respective regions. We're also getting six new underhive crew boxed sets for Orlock, Cawdow, Escher, Delaque, Van Saar and Goliath.

What most excites me, though, is the latest pre-order offering from Black Library: The Wicked and the Warped, a new novel from Robert Rath. The book follows on from The Infinite and the Divine, an epoch-spanning tale of rivalry and bickering between two immortal Necron wizards. It's a thought-provoking and characterful treatment of a 40k faction that often seems dour and impassive.

There's a special edition of The Wicked and the Warped up for pre-order which not only includes a gorgeous Necron-inspired cover but also a stylish relief on the edge of the pages depicting Orikan the Diviner, one of the central protagonists. There's also a more conventional hardback edition on offer, as well as more copies of its predecessor, The Infinite and the Divine.

Getting into the new edition of Necromunda? Tell us your thoughts on the Wargamer Discord.