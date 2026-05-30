Warhammer 40k's imminent new edition finally got me interested in mission cards

Warhammer 40k's upcoming new edition is promising a range of intriguing quality of life changes, designed to sand off some of 10th Edition's rougher edges. Units can now hide in cover, meaning that shooty armies won't just blow their enemies to pieces if they get the first turn. What's more, armies can now take multiple Detachments, allowing for some interesting strategic variance.

However, in a bold and promising move from Games Workshop, the new edition's Chapter Approved Deck, in addition to being full of the usual slew of missions, main objectives, and side objectives, will tailor your missions to match the kind of Detachments you and your opponent are bringing to the table.

No matter your 40k faction of choice, your Detachment will come with a Force Disposition. These include: Take and Hold, Disruption, Purge the Foe, Priority Assets, and Reconnaissance. This is mechanical shorthand for what your army might be good at.

The Chapter Approved Mission Deck offers 15 individual mission matchups, built from each of the five Force Dispositions outlined above. Each is intended to offer a distinct flavor of mission, moving beyond established 40k orthodoxy by offering asymmetry in a wide array of combinations.

The deck is included as part of the Warhammer 40k: Armageddon box, but will almost certainly be available as a standalone product, once the new edition has found its feet.

I'm also excited about the new Twists included in the deck. I was especially impressed with Night Fighting, which requires attackers to be within 18'' of the enemy for them to be visible. This adds a flavorful option for kitchen table games where terrain might come at a premium.

We'll also see a new slew of Secondary Mission Cards, including revamped oldies and a range of new additions. Under the new rules, players have more agency over which cards they hold onto and when to cash them in.

Overall, the contents of the new Chapter Approved Mission Deck look poised to bring subtle but significant improvements to structured games of Warhammer 40k. I'm keen to see them in action.

What are your thoughts on the coming rules changes? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.