Warhammer 40k just revealed a new Ork Warboss, and he's proppa snazzy

Warhammer 40,000 reveals are ramping up again, and maybe even faster than Games Workshop expected. Earlier this week, a leaked picture of what appeared to be a new Ork Warboss miniature made the rounds online. While fans wondered over its authenticity, Games Workshop put the rumours to rest by officially unveiling the new miniature.

And yes, it is indeed an Ork Warboss.

Each of the Warhammer 40k factions, as detailed in this handy guide, come with elite units, the best of the best. For Orks, there is no greater warrior than a Warboss. They are the biggest and baddest of them all, standing toe to toe with other faction heavyweights with a smile. To make them even more elite, this new miniature is a multi-part plastic kit.

Warhammer 40k 11th Edition has been making a lot of changes to classic models and rules. The Ork Warboss is no exception, as he's more customizable than ever. For melee, he can hack apart foes with a choppa, or crush them with a power klaw. There's a plethora of customizable heads, buckles, ammo belts, and other assorted wartime fashion.

On the more lively side of customization, the Ork Warboss also comes with two even mini-er miniatures. Players can chain an Attack Squig to his hip, rabid and ready to tear some throats. To keep the dakka flowing, a grouchy Ammo Grot scampers around his feet. Don't mistake him for helpless though, because he's still packing heat.

Games Workshop has not revealed an exact release date for this Ork Warboss, but the good news isn't over yet. The Warhammer Community post teased at the end of the reveal that more Orks may be on the way. Ork fans will want to stay tuned for news on Monday, because the Ork Warboss might just get some boyz.

