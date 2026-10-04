A new range of paints promises a revolution in the latest Warhammer preview

It's a dark, rainy Sunday. You curl up at your desk, cup of tea at the ready and brush in hand for a long, cozy painting session. This sort of sublime, meditative experience lies at the heart of the Warhammer hobby. For all we in the Warhammer community obsess over rules changes and updates, painting truly lies at the heart of what we do. Thanks to Warhammer Tone Pro, a new range of paints from Games Workshop, the painting process may well be in for a serious shake-up.

Promising bold, vibrant colours delivered through a versatile range of new paints, Warhammer Tone Pro aims to revitalise the painting process. What's more, the range just went up for preview, meaning that we're likely only a week away from pre-orders.

The latest Warhammer Community Preview offers an in-depth look at how the series works. Warhammer Tone Pro consists of 30 colors split into five different tones. The tones themselves are designed to be complementary, allowing you to highlight without agonizing about the extent to which your colors might be complementary.

Additionally, Games Workshop claims that these paints will work with "any technique", including glazing, shading, highlighting, basecoating and drybrushing.

However, if you want to turn any of the 150 upcoming new paints into a shade, you'll need Shading Medium. This product, along with Blending Medium, is compatible with any paint in the set, allowing you to blend the colors or turn them into washes with relative ease.

This is, perhaps, the biggest shake-up we've seen to Warhammer painting since Games Workshop gave us Contrast Paints back in 2019. I am, for my sins, a Contrast gal through and through - no matter which 40k faction I'm painting, it's slap-chop all the way. However, the arrival of Warhammer Tone Pro, with its emphasis on bright colours and bold layers, may be enough to draw me back towards more traditional techniques once more.

Show us your models on the Wargamer Discord.