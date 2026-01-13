Warhammer 40k bosses say no to AI, promise to "respect our human creators"

In the latest half-year financial report for Games Workshop, CEO Kevin Rountree spends two paragraphs updating investors on the role AI has played in the ongoing sales success of Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 - absolutely none. Rountree says Games Workshop's internal policy on AI tech is "currently very cautious", confirming that "We do not allow AI generated content or AI to be used in our design processes" or even in related activities such as "In any of our competitions".

Rountree says AI is "A very broad topic and to be honest I'm not an expert on it", but adds "We do have a few senior managers that are [experts]: none are that excited about it yet". While AI is not currently being used anywhere in the Warhammer design studios, there isn't a total ban: "We are allowing those few senior managers to continue to be inquisitive about the technology". But it seems AI-assisted concept art or AI-generated Warhammer 40k factions are off the table.

Rountree adds that the firm has a strong commitment to "Respect our human creators", who he describes as "Talented and passionate individuals that make Warhammer the rich, evocative IP that our hobbyists and we all love". He adds that in the six months covered by the 2025-26 half-year report, the firm "Continued to invest in our Warhammer Studio - hiring more creatives in multiple disciplines from concepting and art to writing and sculpting".

Rountree also states "We will be maintaining a strong commitment to protect our intellectual property". We noted in a recent article that AI tools are already being used to duplicate Games Workshop's designs, something GW's lawyers would likely pursue in the same manner as other forms of counterfeiting. But the concept of 'protecting the IP' has a broader connotation in Games Workshop's financial reports. The firm lists the Warhammer IP as among its most valuable assets, and regards mismanagement of the IP as one of the biggest threats to the company.

Rountree notes one practical change at Games Workshop as a result of AI technology - and it's a bit of a nuisance. "We also have to monitor and protect ourselves from a data compliance, security and governance perspective", Rountree says, explaining "The AI or machine learning engines seem to be automatically included on our phones or laptops whether we like it or not".

