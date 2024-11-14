Warhammer 40k: This heavy metal Noise Marine cosplay is unreal

When Games Workshop releases its new range of Emperor’s Children traitor Space Marines for Warhammer 40k at some, as yet unrevealed, point in 2025, it’s going to struggle to make them look half cool as this amazing Noise Marine cosplay by Andrea Buscaroli.

Known online as The Warsinger, Buscaroli is a very active Warhammer 40k miniature maker with a big social media presence, who has a remarkable talent for creating alarming monsters from nothing but hot glue.

This new cosplay costume is “the very character after which my Instagram page is named, the Warsinger, Noise Marine, Son of Fulgrim and Champion of Slaanesh”. The “project has taken a year, working one or two evenings each week”, to complete.

Buscaroli has had the idea for the Warsinger in his head “since I was ten”, and he “had only to dig up some old drawings and reshape some things” to have a design he could work on for the cosplay. His original sketch had a different helm, which he dropped in favor of the crest from the most recent Games Workshop Noise Marine model. But the original “scythe guitar was a must”.

This is Buscaroli’s second attempt at making a Space Marine armor suit, and this time he “perfected the process and made it more wearable”. He says the “most challenging parts are the chest and the shoulders, for the strange curve they have”, which really calls for digital design or building them “try by try” from triangles. Keeping everything proportionate is also a big concern.

The armor is entirely “made of hard foam of different thickness and sizes, a classic cosplay material”, with a “rubber-foam” inner layer. That’s a “sponge like material for filling the gaps” and making the suit “easier to wear”.

It’s all attached together by hot glue “because of course, it is me”. A layer of vinavil glue was used to harden some elements, and then it was spray painted.

Though this would be a full-time project for most fans, Buscaroli is also acting as the art director for a group of four friends who’re creating their own cosplays. They’re all from the MGM Warhammer club of Faenza, Italy: he’s helping them create their own armor suits, each from a different Space Marine chapter or traitor legion.

“We are one Noise Marine, one Thousand Sons sorcerer, one Black Legionaire, one Death Guard and one Blood Angel”, he says. His fallen Emperor’s Children warrior and the Blood Angel made a debut appearance at Lucca Comics and Games convention at the end of October, and Buscaroli hopes that next year the whole motley crew will be able to attend together.

“The armors are all different in details and color, but the proportions and style are similar so we hope we will feel like a united group”, he says. There are still weapons to make and paint to apply for three of the marines, but the year-long project is almost over. Buscaroli’s satisfaction is palpable. “The instant that you put on the boots and the chest you feel so [massive] – it’s priceless”, he says.

Chaos Space Marines are one of the tougher Warhammer 40k factions to cosplay as: it requires full body armor, preferably incorporating stilts to give you the proper height, and then loads of gnarly ornamentation. It’s impressive to see a costume realised so very well!

