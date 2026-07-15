Warhammer 40k reveals even MORE new Ork Boyz, and two new detachments

After two weeks of Space Marine kit reveals, Games Workshop has graced us with a sudden rush of new Orks - a brand new multipart plastic kit for the iconic Ork Boyz. It's a reward for the Orks emerging triumphant in the third and final week of Warhammer 40k's Siege of Death Mire global participation campaign. The Orks won so many events at Warhammer stores that the campaign ended in a draw - and as GW had originally promised to reveal a new 40k detachment for the winning faction, it's revealed detachments for both factions!

First, let's look at that new Boyz kit. Unlike the Boyz who appeared in the 11th edition Armageddon box set - and the new Warhammer 40k starter set - this new kit comes with all three of the special weapons Orks have traditionally made use of, including a big shoota, rokkit launcha, and burna. What's more, a single squad of Boyz can carry all three of these crude but effective support weapons.

There's also a lot of options for the Nob squad leader, including a kombi-skorcha, power klaw, kustom choppa (which looks like an Orky power axe), and a two-handed big choppa. The unit also comes accompanied by a grot ammo runt.

Then there's the new detachments, both of which cost 1DP, so you can slot them into any size of list They're available to download from the Warhammer Community website, though not yet integrated into their faction packs or the 40k app - that'll come "when the next rules update lands in the coming weeks".

The new Ork Boyz will be quite at home in the new Ork detachment, Equatorial Hordes - themed around the feral Ork tribes that now permanently infest the equatorial jungles of Armageddon. It gives up to three Mob or Kommando units a six inch Scout move, letting them mess with your opponent's plans from very early on.

The 'Concealed Krumpin'' stratagem gives a hidden Mob unit Lethal Hits in the Fight or shooting phase, while 'Stragglerz' lets a Mob or Kommandoz unit heal 2D3 wounds. If you're a Flash Git or Bad Moon with a lot of dakka, 'Dey're Over 'Ere' lets your Mobs and Kommandos paint targets and increase the detection range of enemies.

Leading this horde, there are two enhancements for Infantry or Beastboss models. Kunnin' Hunta lets the bearer make reactive moves when enemies approach, while an Unkillable Scourge will resist dying in melee until after it has fought.

The Marines detachment, Vengeful Host, is all about Marines infantry with Jump Packs, and grants such units re-rolls on hit-rolls of one in the same turn that they charged or made an ingress move. The Meteoric Onslaught stratagem further buffs that charge move by granting a charging flying unit +1S on melee attacks.

The two enhancements double-down on that shock and awe theme. When a character with the Avenging Angel enhancement deep strikes, they force a nearby enemy unit to take a Battle-shock test; while the Orskbane relic weapon is a solid elite-infantry killer with the amazing Cleave 2 ability, turning it into a veritable infantry thresher.

Two more stratagems round the detachment out: Purge by Sectors lets a jump pack unit that successfully killed its way clear of melee make a D3+3" normal move at the end of the Fight phase, while Know No Fear breaks the regular rules and can target a battle-shocked unit, un-battleshocking it.

Are you going to give either of these a try? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!