Warhammer 40k brings another beloved Ork character back with a vengeance, as a Big Yellow Mini

The Ork character Nazdreg Ug Urdgrub, biggest and meanest warboss of the Bad Moon klan, is getting a brand new miniature for the first time in almost 30 years. Nazdreg has been part of Warhammer 40,000 lore since second edition, appearing alongside other Ork luminaries like Ghazghkull Thraka and Wazdakka Gutzmek in the second edition codex; after a long stint lurking in the background, he's coming right back onto the tabletop.

Games Workshop revealed the new Nazdreg miniature on Monday, along with rules from the upcoming 11th edition Warhammer 40k Codex for the Orks. Nazdreg is a hulking warboss the size of a VW Camper van, clad in chunky mega armor, and armed with the riduclous Kustom Blaster X and massive Moonchewa power klaw.

Nazdreg is a dead-eye shot by Ork standards, with a BS4+. The Kustom Blaster X is a suitably impressive piece of kit for the wealthy warboss, with three different profiles - all of which Nazdreg can fire during the same turn. In melee, the Moonchewa will mince elite infantry and take massive chunks out of tanks.

Nazdreg also has a stack of handy 40k abilities. He grants the unit he leads Deep Strike and allows their ranged attacks to Ignore Cover, a sizeable buff for a mob of Mega Nobz. He's tricksy, and can respond to enemy movement with a reactive move of his own; and he can yell at a nearby Ork unit with so much vigor that they shake battle-shock and become 'riled up', effectively putting them under the effects of the Waaagh! whether or not it has been called this turn.

Of all the original Ork special characters from second edition, Nazdreg was almost as active in the meta plot as Ghazghkull Thraka. The two warbosses fought in a (loose) alliance during the third war for Armageddon, testing prototype Tellyporta technology against the Imperial world of Piscina IV before the main event on the war world. But Nazdreg's flagship, the space hulk Scylla, was destroyed by the end of the conflict, and when Nazdreg didn't show up in the fourth edition Ork Codex, he was presumed dead.

He wasn't dead, natch. Nazdreg made lore appearances in the Medusa IV campaign, joining the multi-faction ruck for that unfortunate world, and much more recently got into a scrap with the T'au Farsight Enclaves during the so-called 'War of Dakka'.

As for the current lore, Ghazghkull has taken Nazdreg's tellyporta technology far beyond its original limitations, creating the Mega-Tellyshokka, a device capable of launching whole fleets unfathomable distances and which he used to launch the latest invasion of Armageddon. Nazdreg wasn't present for the opening of festivities, as he was busy trying to get his claws on a Warlord Titan buried on an Imperial mining world, but you can't keep an Ork away from a good scrap for long!

What do you think of this new Ork character: an elegant modernization with a few call-backs to the classic design, or simply not enough moons? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!