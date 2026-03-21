GW's last minute Warhammer 40k hints - Krieg Chimeras, Stompas, and Steel Legion

If you're a fan of Warhammer 40,000, you have probably seen that awesome new animation for Armageddon featuring a returning Commisar Yarrick. If you haven't, you're in for a treat because the grizzled commissar hasn't lost a step (nor his big choppa). After you're done getting hyped for Yarrick's return, you may want to take a closer look at some of the forces he's commanding. Games Workshop certainly doesn't want you to miss them based on their latest community post.

The Armageddon animation has a few notable details to discuss. The first is the local governor's reliquary. Though no specific regiments are showcased, it's enough to see that multiple have been deployed. Likely candidates include the Mordian Iron Guard, who recently got teasers in an Adepticon preview. You can read more about that regiment in Wargamer's coverage of the upcoming Warhammer 40k Mordian Iron Guard models.

A definite inclusion in Yarrick's war against the Orks is the Krieg 8th. Th iconic gas-masked zealots ride into battle on not-so-shiny Chimeras. A much-needed respite from the "everything trying to kill you" on Armageddon. Up against these Chimeras are the Ork Stompas, a vehicle truly made for this wartorn world. The focus on these vehicles may hint at their presence for the long-teased Warhammer 40k 11th edition.

Finally, Games Workshop answered Steel Legion fans' questions about the regiment's fate. Though the publisher has not forgotten the beloved regiment, Games Workshop revealed their strength is a fraction of the Astra Militarum forces on Armageddon. After dropping a fun fact about Death Korps of Krieg being an alternate colour scheme for Steel Legion, GW showcased a new paint tutorial.

A tutorial that just so happens to teach players how to paint Death Korps minis in Steel Legion colors. In essence, Games Workshop considers the Krieg models sufficient stand-ins for the Steel Legion. For players holding out for new models, it may be time to invest in some Steel Legion Drab paint instead.

You can read more on the Warhammer Community post here.

If you've got opinions about the Steel Legion's fate, the Wargamer Discord has plenty of Warhammer 40k fans to chat with.