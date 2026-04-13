After 18 years, Warhammer 40k reveals a new Ork Weirdboy, and he's odder than ever

The first character mini from the upcoming Armageddon box set is dangerously unstable.

Product photograph from Games Workshop - a screaming Ork Weirdboy, an ogroid greenskin crowned with writing cables, holding a staff capped by an Ork skull
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The reveals for the upcoming Warhammer 40k 11th edition Armageddon box set are heating up, as GW has just previewed the first character miniature, a roaring Ork Weirdboy. This greenskin psyker is crowned in cables and fit to burst with psychic energy, and replaces a kit that debuted in 2008. But how will it play on the tabletop?

Like the Orks themselves, Weirdboys have been part of Warhammer 40k since first edition. 40k psykers are all incredibly dangerous, barely constrained conduits of warp energy that are just one bad day away from daemonic possession. Ork Weirdboys are even more… well, weird!

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Weirdboyz draw their power by channelling the collective enthusiasm of the Orks around them as Waaagh! energy. While they're far less exposed to the influence of Chaos in the warp than human psykers, this doesn't really make them any 'safer' - if a Weirdboy can't unleash its pent up Waaagh! energy, its head is likely to explode.

GW revealed the new miniature on the Warhammer Community website on Monday. It replaces a direct-order only miniature cast that was originally released in 2008 as a metal figure, then later re-released in finecast resin.

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The big question for 11th edition is: what psychic powers will this guy have? In the cinematic trailer for Armageddon the Weirdboy unleashes Psychic Vomit, an old Ork psychic power that isn't currently on the mini's datacard that was basically a psychic flamethrower. Is that going to replace the character sniping 'Eadbanger?

More importantly, will the Weirdboy keep Da Jump? This iconic ability has hurled countless Ork Boys through the warp and into the opponent's deployment zone over the years, and it's a very useful tool for the foot-slogging greenskins. If he doesn't have this table-traversal power, what will the Weirdboy's role be in the updated Orks army list?

Do you rate the new mini? Is Da Jump going to stay in 40k, or is it due to be cut? Let us know what you think in the Wargamer Discord community.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

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