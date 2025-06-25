Win Warhammer 40k's perfect new Fulgrim kit in our community painting contest

You could win a brand new copy of the sinuous and sinister Fulgrim, Daemon Primarch of the Emperor's Children, just by joining the Wargamer Discord server and taking part in our latest miniature painting competition. All you have to for your chance to win is submit your most elegantly painted model, whether it's from Warhammer 40,000 or any other miniature range. But hurry, the competition closes soon!

You'll need to join the Wargamer Discord community if you aren't already a member, and then submit a well lit photo of a single character mini that's simply oozing class, grace, poise, and (if possible) superiority to the Warhammer-Comp channel. Entries close on Monday, June 30, at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, and the winner will be announced on July 2, 2025.

The prize this time is the brand new Warhammer 40k Primarch kit for Fulgrim, which was kindly provided for review by Games Workshop. We didn't get time to review the kit directly, sadly, but our loss can be your gain!

You're limited to just one submission (and no alt accounts), and entries must be your own original work - please include a picture of your model alongside a paper note showing your Discord username, the submission date, and the words "Wargamer Discord" on it. The mini doesn't have to be something you've painted specifically for this competition, as long as it's elegant!

This is a community contest - everyone in the Wargamer Discord can vote on entries by leaving star emojis, and the top rated entries will form the shortlist. Team Wargamer will make the final selection, judging the model's charm, personality, and sheer elegance first, but giving credit for a high quality paint job too!

So, what are you waiting for? Hop into the Wargamer community Discord now, and give it your best shot! There's lots more to enjoy in the community - if you catch this article the day it's published, you can catch our live AMA with Aaron Ashbrook, creative director of Auroch Digital and the team behind the killer FPS Boltgun, who will be chatting with us and answering audience questions on Wednesday, June 25 at 8.30am PT / 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST, for one hour.

If you're interested in picking up the Emperor's Children as your new Warhammer 40k faction, make sure you check out our Emperor's Children Codex review - they combine superhuman skill with a lack of discipline that would make an Ork blush.