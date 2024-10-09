Is this the greatest custom Warhammer 40k mini ever made? Yes. Yes it is.

Wargamer is always on the lookout for cool customised Warhammer 40k models, fan art, cosplay, and scratch-built creations, but few have stopped us in our tracks like this plasticine Marneus Calgar. Created by 10-year old Pitchayut Raksapon of Bangkok, Thailand, the details may be soft but the vibes are immaculate: this is a note perfect representation of the Ultramarines Chapter Master.

Ptichayut’s dad Arut Archawinirat told Wargamer all about his son’s work. “He’s not ready to paint and play Warhammer 40k yet”, Arut explains, “he’s still too young”. But “he loves learning about the Warhammer universe”, and is full of questions – which is the most powerful Space Marine Chapter, “if this person fought that person who would win?”, and so on.

Unlike boring grown-ups, who get hung up on limiting ideas like “lore” and “canon”, Pitchayut is totally unencumbered by preconceptions. As a result, he asks the important questions, like ”If Moo Deng were a Warhammer creature, what race would he be?” Arut’s best guess: “Moo Deng would be a Chaos creature”. We can see it.

Pitchayut is a deft hand at making clay models. “He has both of Calgar’s bodyguards, but he’s still hesitant about showing them off”, Arut says. He was happy to share the group shot, above, featuring Calgar and Marvel’s Wolverine surrounded by a small army of Dreamworks Minions.

Pitchayut has been watching Space Marine 2 content on YouTube, so although “he’s not a huge fan of the Ultramarines”, they’re the Warhammer 40k faction he’s “ended up learning the most about”. Arut says “we’re father and son Blood Angels, you see”.

While Warhammer 40k miniatures are packed with tiny details, those are layered on top of big eye-catching shapes and iconic outlines. Space Marines in 40k are so much bigger and less graceful than the Spartans in Halo or even the Cog Soldiers from Gears of War, and their profile is utterly unmistakable. Pitchayut’s model has absolutely captured the spirit of Marneus Calgar – he has massive fists, a torso as wide as a barn door, and a big square head divided equally between a grimace and a scowl.

Forget the Henry Cavill Warhammer 40k film deal: we want a stop motion animation using Pitchayut’s models.

If you’re the parent or guardian of a youngster who likes Warhammer and modelling clay, we strongly recommend you check out Necromolds, a miniature wargame played with squishable clay figures. Check our Necromolds review for full details.