Fist your friends with this new Warhammer 40k plushie

On Thursday Games Workshop revealed a new, completely innocent, plush toy for Warhammer 40,000 fans, a wearable Ultramarines power fist. The dimensions of the power fist have not been revealed - for now we'll just have to assume that any hand will fit, provided you take your time to work it in carefully.

The new plush fist was revealed as part of the 'Warhammer Relics' promotion for licensed merchandise alongside three other toys, which include a Pink Horror, a Tech-Priest Manipulus, and a Christmas Squig Bounca. If the goal was to make an entire line of stuffed Warhammer 40k toys with names that could equally apply to niche sex toys, we think they've achieved it.

No price has been revealed for the power fist so far. We've attempted to make an informed guess by looking for similar products, and although we've found several pages of Google shopping results for 'fist toys', they all seem to be based on a different model of power fist that we're not familiar with from the lore. Fortunately, Tomy already makes plushies for a variety of Warhammer 40k factions - the smaller ones retail for $17/ £14, while the large plush Space Marine costs $40 / £25, so we expect a similar price point.

We're not sure Games Workshop knows what they're about to unleash with this latest toy. They say that if you give a man a fish, he'll eat for a day - but give a man a fist, and he'll punch people with it for a lifetime. Warhammer 40k tournaments are already hotbeds of competition, with competitors grinding their forces into one another all day long. Throw some novelty plush gloves in there, and that latent tension could boil over, with players getting stuck into each other with their fists - during matches, between rounds, or even afterwards in the convention hotel!

