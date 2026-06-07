The latest Warhammer 40k preview confirms a standalone rulebook - thank the Emperor

Fans of the grim dark future have long been staring down the barrel of a new edition for Warhammer 40k. Fortunately for all of us, Games Workshop has revealed that we won't have to wait long for standalone versions of the rulebooks and mission card packs that come part and parcel with the new edition. Those who don't want to shell out for the pricey Armageddon Box are in luck.

In a post on the Warhammer Community website, Games Workshop confirmed that the Core Rules for Warhammer 40k 11th Edition, the Warhammer 40k: Combat Patrol Companion, the new edition's Chapter Approved Mission Deck, the new Dominatus Narrative Campaign Deck, and a fresh Terrain Area Set will soon be up for pre-order. Judging by the usual trend of Games Workshop previews, it's very likely that these items will go up for pre-order next week, following on from the new Armageddon Box, which went up on June 6.

The Core Rules book does what it says on the tin, offering a comprehensive guide to the new 40k edition that applies to all 40k factions. These include the new rules for flyers, objectives, and hiding infantry units in terrain. While the rules are available for free online, there is a lot to be said for consulting a tangible, physical tome when conducting your battles.

The Combat Patrol Companion offers a board primer for those getting into the hobby, including introductory guides, advice for small-scale Combat Patrol games, and plenty of lore.

For those who favor competitive play, the Terrain Area Set will allow you to easily demark terrain zones and act as proxies for terrain pieces, should you find yourself (as many of us do) without a flashy cityscape to hand. The Chapter Approved Mission Deck and Dominatus Narrative Campaign Deck offer plenty of ways to spice up your games. The former allows for the construction of missions tailored to your army's playstyle, while the latter provides the framework for long-term narrative campaigns.

The preview also includes a range of Black Library titles - well worth a look for fans of the extended 40k fiction.

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