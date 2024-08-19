Next week’s Warhammer 40k preview promises more info, fewer minis

Games Workshop has announced another preview show for Warhammer 40k, Warhammer Age of Sigmar, and its other mass battle miniature wargames, which will livestream during the NOVA Open convention on August 28. The firm has emphasised that this preview will focus on “getting the inside scoop on the future of loads of your favorite games and settings” from the Warhammer studio game design teams – suggesting miniature reveals will play a smaller part.

The preview show will be available on the Warhammer Community website at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT on August 28 (1am BST August 29 for Europeans). While GW’s announcements emphasises the roadmaps and developer interviews, new models will be revealed for Warhammer 40k, Age of Sigmar, and other games.

There’s no hint yet of what to expect, but the news of roadmaps is welcome: it’s been a long time since GW last updated us on the 40k Codex release dates, and we have no idea what’s coming after the Blood Angels release. Having crossed the one year mark for 40k 10th edition, we also think it’s about time for them to announce a new Warhammer 40k faction – as the Emperor’s Children have fled from the Chaos Space Marines Codex, they’re the natural choice.

With Age of Sigmar 4th edition having just released, the field is wide open for any of the AoS armies to get an update. The new Spearhead mode, which uses fixed boxes of troops and custom rules for quicker games, is proving very popular. If GW has plans to support this game mode with dedicated releases, this is the perfect time to announce them.

We at least know where we are with Old World factions: Bretonnia, Tomb Kings, Dwarfs, and Orcs are out, Chaos Warriors are next, and Beastmen, Wood Elves, High Elves, and Empire are yet to come. A force of order to stand against the powers of Chaos seems natural, and the Empire feels like the most likely foil for the northern marauders…

Warhammer: The Horus Heresy is in an interesting place, now that plastic miniatures are finally available for its three major factions. We might see the Forge World resin models for Adeptus Custodes and Sisters of Silence make the jump to plastic, but there are major gaps in the Space Marines range still to fill: they’re waiting for plastic Breachers, Javelin Land Speeders, Arquitor Bombards…

Hopefully the NOVA open preview will reach the standard of the surprise reveal of Kill Team third edition on Saturday. Team Wargamer is getting ready for another very early morning to cover this one…