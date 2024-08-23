Official Warhammer 40k quiz shows are coming to test your lore

Games Workshop promises the lineup of shows on Warhammer TV will be “bigger and better than ever” this year. Fans should expect “new shows covering other aspects” of Warhammer 40,000, Age of Sigmar, and the rest of the Warhammer family of games, including “new quiz shows”.

The Warhammer Plus subscription service is entering its fourth year, and Games Workshop has already previewed tasty new miniatures for subscribers. The subscription also unlocks extra features in the Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar apps, occasional discounts and competitions, and the criminally undervalued eBook library of the Warhammer vault.

But the main draw is the line-up of exclusive shows and animations on Warhammer TV, which we’ve long felt is a thin offering compared to fully-featured streaming services. An announcement on the Warhammer Community website promises there will be “over a dozen different series” this year, totalling “over 150 new episodes” broadcast “in seasonal chunks”, with a new series each quarter “along with one-off specials”.

“New quiz shows” will test guest’s knowledge – we’ll put a hand up right now and say that we’re eager to step up to the plate. There will also be “exclusive interviews with Black Library authors” to reveal more about the background of your favorite AoS and Warhammer 40k books.

As well as the existing Battle Report series, gaming shows this year will include “head to head tournament clashes” and “wild gaming challenges”. Citadel Colour Masterclass painting tutorials will be joined by a series focused on making “dioramas and battlefields”, “interviews with top-level painters”, and kit-bashing challenges.

The shows on Warhammer TV to date are solid, but rather few. The exclusive animations are all very high quality (though there’s a definite bias towards Warhammer 40k factions over Age of Sigmar armies), and there are some top notch stories (particularly if you like Space Marines), but there’s just not that much of it. More supporting shows will help.

If you can wait ‘til December and happen to have Amazon Prime, you have a Warhammer 40k animation based around Space Marine 2 to look forward to, coming in the anthology series Secret Level. December is also when we’ll learn whether the Warhammer 40k Henry Cavill and Amazon film and TV series deal is going to proceed.