GW seeks a new Emperor of Warhammer 40k lore

Games Workshop is searching for a new Creative Lead who will “develop the world and narrative” of Warhammer 40,000 as a senior member of the design team. The new lead will “manage and guide a team of writers and editors”, shaping the “written background sections of our books, boxed games and digital products” – everything that isn’t the rules.

According to a job listing on Games Workshop’s careers website, the new Creative Lead will set “the vision and narrative for the future of Warhammer 40,000”. A successful candidate will require an “in-depth knowledge” of all the Warhammer 40k factions, so they can “develop and maintain new and existing narratives and narrative characters” across books and box sets.

The job vacancy is open to applications until 4pm PT / 9pm EST / midnight GMT on Sunday January 5. The position is based at Games Workshop’s headquarters in Nottingham, UK. No salary information is listed for the role. You can find full details of the role and apply via the Games Workshop careers website.

Day to day, the Creative Lead will “write briefs, outlines and proposals”, specifying exactly what written content needs to go into new Warhammer 40k Codex releases, box sets, and other books. GW states that “a previous background in editorial or creative writing and planning is essential”.

The firm is clear that, while this role will have a big impact on the lore that sits at the heart of the Warhammer 40k product line, its main responsibility will be managing other creatives. The job listing asks for someone with “significant management experience within a creative environment who can set clear goals and give clear feedback”.

The listing doesn’t specify whether the Creative Lead will have any impact on the Warhammer 40k books produced by the Black Library. Black Library is a separate subdivision within GW, which is aligned more closely with the fiction publishing industry than the tabletop gaming market.

The recent Dawn of Fire series has been one attempt to tie the metaplot of Warhammer 40k game line into a parallel novel series, but – other than dealing with how the various Space Marine Chapters have responded to the arrival of the Primaris Space Marines – it feels quite isolated.

