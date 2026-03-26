Warhammer 40k: The Return of Yarrick revealed at Adepticon, with Orks and Guard aplenty

Games Workshop has revealed another new Warhammer 40k narrative supplement, The Return of Yarrick, which charts the unexpected return of the Old Man of Armageddon to the current story. The upcoming three-book supplement was revealed at the Warhammer preview during Adepticon 2026, and is accompanied by a tantalizing line-up of new miniatures including Astra Militarum vehicles and multiple new characters.

GW hasn't confirmed the release date, but if we stick with our prediction that Warhammer 40k 11th edition will release in June this year, we anticipate releases some time around the end of April or start of May.

Wazdakka Gutsmek

Wazdakka Gutsmek - pictured in the header image for this article - is a long-established character in the 40k narrative, but he hasn't had a dedicated model before. The Herald of the Speed Waaagh! is the fastest (and reddest) of all the Evil Suns Orks. He's on a mission to cross the entire galaxy at maximum speed, and Gazghkull Thraka has promised him access to Nazdregg Urgrub's Tellyportas if he can give Armageddon a sufficiently good crumping.

Riding the massive chopper Big Revva, he's equipped with a Dakka Kannon - apparently loaded with Space Marine-melting heavy bore rounds - and a klaw that can rip up tanks and infantry with equal ease.

Hippogriff AFV

The Hippogriff AFV is a a lightly armored scout vehicle for the Astra Militarum. The kit has a variety of weapon options, including a choice of punisher cannon, battle cannon, or melta-cannon as main gun.

Centaur RSV

The Centaur RSV is an open-backed lightly armored transport vehicle with a similar chassis to the Taurox (or the real world Humber Pig). It's lightly armed and armored, carrying only a heavy stubber - and from the presenter's comments, it seems like you'll be able to disembark your units after the transport has advanced.

Commissar Graves

If Commissar Yarrick is a charismatic and beloved leader, Commissar Graves is terror incarnate. This new figure can be fielded on foot or in her personal transport Vigilance: she's clearly taken notes from Old Bale Eye and his personal transport Fortress of Arrogance. She's accompanied by her personal staff of Officio Prefectus officers.

Itranzia Fraye

Itranzia Fraye is the dogmata superior of the Adepta Sororitas on Armageddon. She's riding on a massive walking engine known as the Throne of Blame - long-time Witch Hunter fans will recognise it as a sibling to Inquisitor Karamazov's Throne of Judgment, though instead of a tri-barrelled multi-melta, this beast is equipped with heavy bolters, heavy flamers, and missile launchers.

Inquisitor Kroyle

Inquisitor Kroyle is a big game hunting member of the Ordo Xenos, and he's come to Armageddon to take the heads of Ork Warlords and their biggest, nastiest mounts. The six-limbed alien horse thing he's riding on is the last member of its species - Kroyle himself being the reason it's the last member of its species. He's a fast moving sniper character, with a rifle that increases in damage the more times it hits.

Armageddon: The Return of Yarrick

All these miniatures will release alongside Armageddon: The Return of Yarrick, a three volume narrative expansion. The narrative book will explain how and why Yarrick isn't dead (apparently the Space Wolves have something to do with it). Then there's a book of detachments which will add new army building options, and the 'Armoured Gauntlet' book will have optional rules for running massive tank battles.

Armageddon Battalions

Four new battalion boxes will release alongside the Return of Yarrick. Battalion boxes for Orks, Adepta Sororitas, and Deathwatch will each contain repacks of existing models, while a new Astra Militarum battalion will be the first place to get the new Hippogriff and Centaur kits.

Smacking your lips at all these new plastic treats? Yeah, us too - come ogle them with us in the free Wargamer Discord; we'll probably be talking about this stuff for weeks…