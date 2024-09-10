Forget Space Marine 2, there’s a fan-made Warhammer 40k Roblox mode

Space Marine 2 may be the pinnacle of multiplayer gaming in the 41st millennium, but what if you crave something a little bit more hand-made? Something with less polish, less processing power, but plenty of fan passion? If that sounds more to your tastes, then check out ‘Marches of Molech’, the latest fan-made Warhammer 40k experience to hit the Roblox platform.

Give Warhammer 40k fans a videogame engine and some spare time and they’ll create a Warhammer 40k game in it eventually: Marches of Molech is the latest of several to arrive on Roblox. The game is set during the Horus Heresy civil war, in one of the most pivotal conflicts, and recreates it with a huge battlefield with truly enormous gothic architecture and wide open killing fields.

Given the time period, all the Xenos Warhammer 40k factions are absent. If you jump straight into a public server you’ll be able to access a period-appropriate avatar morph that spawns you as a member of the Solar Auxilia (precursors to the Astra Militarum), so you can support the larger war that (depending on the time of day you join the server) may or may not be raging.

But the real game is a massive roleplaying exercise, centred on dedicated Discord servers for each of the Space Marine Legions and other forces involved in the conflict. To unlock a Space Marine morph for your avatar, you will first need to join the main Discord server for the game, then join the dedicated Discord server for whichever force you want to join.

This video from YouTuber FlamingShogunGaming shows an in-game muster of Ultramarines legion players in full battle regalia:

The Molech conflict is one of the turning points in the Horus Heresy, a colossal battle that ends with Horus Lupercal unlocking the full blessing of the Chaos gods. It’s covered in the Horus Heresy book The Doom of Molech, an essential read if you want to understand the really deep lore of the setting.

