It's Among Us x Warhammer 40k in this upcoming social deduction game

In the grim darkness of Warhammer 40k's future, there is only sus.

Now that the mandated cringey joke about Among Us is out of the way, it's time to learn more about this upcoming social deduction game. Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay: Day of Ascension pits Imperium loyalists against a Genestealer cult. The catch is that nobody quite knows who is which. Much like Werewolf, expect plenty of backstabbings, and maybe even front stabbings, given the factions involved. What makes the game fascinating is how much 40k flavor has been added to classic social deduction tropes. Finally, Imperium paranoia is valid.

Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay: Day of Ascension is designed for 5 to 12 players, so chaos is not only expected, but part of the game design. The designers say the game will be fast-paced, to ensure fun times amidst the Tyranid army conspiracy. A beautifully illustrated Fate deck of 56 cards gives life to the game's many potential actions and roles.

Speaking of which, revealed roles include the Astropath, who can manipulate the Fate deck, or Magos Biologis, who can peek at another player's hidden cards. These sound standard for social deduction, so I'm excited to see how Games Workshop interprets other classic Werewolf-esqueroles. Will Inquisitors be Hunters? Cultists as Minions? Or perhaps some new roles entirely?

I love that Games Workshop is exploring other genres on the tabletop. Outside of wargames and TTRPGs, the Warhammer 40k universe has such potential. Ever since 2019, social deduction games have become much more mainstream. A Genestealer-flavored version of these games is such a good fit that I'm surprised it didn't happen sooner.

Pre-order shipments for Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay: Day of Ascension begins in November 2025. The publisher states these pre-orders will ship up to January 2026, so folks still have a few weeks to decide.

