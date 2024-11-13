We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Warhammer 40k: Why are Russian soldiers wearing purity seals?

Body armor maker Ratnik Tactical is selling Warhammer 40,000-inspired purity seals for soldiers, blessed by priests in a military Cathedral.

Side by side comparison - Ratnik Tactical body armor with a Russian purity seal, and an Astra Militarum soldier from Warhammer 40k with a purity seal on the end of their lasgun
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

A Russian military outfitter, Ratnik Tactical, is now making and selling purity seals inspired directly by Warhammer 40,000. The seals feature text from the biblical Psalm 90, and have apparently been “consecrated in the Main Temple of the Armed Forces of Russia, the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ”.

Ratnik is selling the seals individually, but says “for those who buy body armor and helmets, the seal of purity comes as a gift”. It adds that “thousands of seals have already gone to the front”. We have no doubt that soldiers have purchased some, even if only as personal ornamentation. Few people customise their gear like soldiers do, and the Warhammer 40k universe and wargame are perennially popular amongst soldiers and in Russia.

Ratnik Tactical's Warhammer 40k style purity seal

Ratnik Tactical is a manufacturer and distributor of body armor and military accessories. It reported that it was making the seals on Telegram on September 15, and according to a Telegram post from October 24 it is selling versions with Russian text for $10 (1000 rubles), or $12 (1200 rubles) for a version written using Church Slavonic.

We can’t verify Ratnik’s claims about the numbers it has distributed. It is possible that it has supply contracts with military units that would see the seals distributed en masse; the Russian military is extremely compartmentalised with multiple supply pipelines.

A Russian soldier lies on frosty ground with a machine gun, a Warhammer-40k style purity seal affixed to his camo

Purity seals have been part of the iconography of Warhammer 40,000 for decades. They’re pieces of parchment inscribed with Imperial dogma that are attached to armor or weapons via a wax seal. In 40k art contribute to the baroque and gothic aesthetic, one of the signals that the far future is dominated by religion, superstition, and ritual, and not reason or science.

Their in-universe origins can be traced to the Horus Heresy civil war. In the first Horus Heresy book, Horus Rising, we learn about “oaths of moment”, specific pledges that Space Marines make on the eve of battle, which are written out and then affixed to their power armor in a similar manner to purity seals.

Towards the end of the Heresy, as told in the three-volume story The End and the Death, reality itself begins to break down and Chaos manifestations appear within the ruins of the Imperial Palace on Terra. Imperial refugees affix purity seals to themselves to demonstrate that they are not tainted by Chaos.

The in-universe explanation and the artistic intent behind purity seals – and all of the many symbols and artistic devices used for the various Warhammer 40k factions – may be one thing, but a strong visual image can always be put to other uses in the real world.

An ornate Church Slavic script of Psalm 90, as used on Warhammer 40k-style purity seals by Ratnik Tactical

The high church aesthetics of the Imperium of Man are a good fit with the influential Russian Orthodox church, which is heavily bound up with national identity. Although totemic charms are rather more pagan than Christian, the purity seal represents a union of church, state, and military, which reflect the political role of the current Russian church.

As argued in this piece for the Reuters institute at Oxford University, the Orthodox church is a major proponent of the war in Ukraine. Alongside Putin’s attempts to create a larger political Russia, the Church wants to create a unified moral Russia, aligned with its interpretation of Christian values and against Western liberalism.

Warhammer 40k style Purity seals being blessed by an Orthodox priest in the Armed Forces Temple in Russia

Giving front-line soldiers a totem of the Church’s sanction signifies a religious sanction for the war, and marks the soldiers as crusaders.

We can’t speak to the diversity of experiences among Russian soldiers, and whether any have the depth of religious conviction or superstition required to believe the purity seals might actually ward them from harm.

They may be received as good luck charms by some units, and as a waste of money by others, probably in direct relation to how well stocked the soldiers are with essential supplies and how dangerous their current position is. A divine blessing has more value when your feet are dry.

A suit of Russian body armor with a Warhammer 40k style purity seal affixed to the gorget

Wargamer has reported on Warhammer 40k and the Russian invasion of Ukraine before: first, a Ukrainian electrician who created excellent papercraft 40k tanks to keep occupied during blackouts caused by Russian airstrikes on power infrastructure; and the captain of a Ukrainian volunteer drone-hunting regiment who plays Blood Bowl with his evacuated son via video call.

All photographs are taken from Ratnik Tactical’s original Telegram posts.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)