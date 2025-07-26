The Grey Knights and Black Templars are up for preorder, here are their prices

The Grey Knights and Black Templars of Warhammer 40,000 are finally up for preorder this week, and the prices are available on the official website. Even among Warhammer 40k factions, these two chapters are particularly "excitable" about their veneration of the God Emperor. With Horus Heresy getting renewed focus, these dogmatic warriors are sure to fly off the shelves.

Both Space Marine chapters are receiving new codices to align with 10th Edition lore and rules. First up is the Grey Knights Codex at $60. The book contains five detachments and 25 datasheets, plus a bevy of top-secret information about the order. The newest batch of Grey Knights for preorder includes the Sanctic Conclave for $240 and a Combat Patrol of Grey Knights for $170. The Sanctic Conclave features 31 miniatures overall, while the Combat Patrol fields 17 miniatures.

The Black Templar Codex, also at $60, includes three detachments and 18 datasheets for tabletop warfare. The zealous crusaders also get new lore and galleries to account for the latest in Warhammer 40,000 happenings. Up for pre-order are the Execrator at $40, the Crusade Ancient at $42, and a 19 miniature strong Combat Patrol of Black Templars at $170.

Interestingly, these codices coincide with the recent announcement of the Scouring novels. Given how such an event rattled the Imperium's faith in the Emperor, these zealous chapters ensured that the 41st millennium would never forget his memory, writ in blood.

It's not just the Emperor's most theological followers with Combat Patrols. Combat Patrol: Space Wolves howl into battle with 21 rugged warriors, while Combat Patrol: Tyranid Assault swarms the tabletop with 18 creepy crawlies. Both also cost $170 each. The prevalence of Combat Patrols promises more skirmish-type battles in your wargaming future.

