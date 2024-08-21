We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Amazon reveals Warhammer 40k animation not tied to Cavill film deal

Warhammer 40,000 videogame Space Marine 2 will appear in Secret Level, a new animation anthology from the Love, Death, and Robots team.

A screenshot from the Warhammer 40k episode of Secret Level, a Space Marine with blue armor, glowing red eyes, and a red and white helmet stripe with a gold laurel and skull badge, indicating he's a Lieutenant
The Warhammer 40k universe is going to appear on Amazon prime much sooner than any of us expected, thanks to a new animated anthology series from Blur Studio, the team behind the excellent ‘Love, Death, and Robots’. Newly announced ‘Secret Level’ will contain fifteen episodes themed around videogames, including the highly anticipated Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40k fans, videogame nerds, and action lovers can watch the new series on Amazon Prime from December 10. The first trailer for the new series debuted at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Monday. It opens with some heretic splattering action, as blue-armored Space Marines tear into neon-blooded Tzaangors.

The director for the Space Marine 2 episode has yet to be announced, but the series as a whole comes from Tim Miller and Dave Wilson, the duo behind Love Death and Robots.

There are more grimdark tidbits scattered throughout the trailer: a close up of a mucky Marine with his helmet off; a Space Marine running headlong into a cultist-crewed dune buggy; a Marine standing heroically over some luminous blue goo; and a metal plate clamped over the eyes of a 40k Psyker. There’s no clear sign yet that the other Warhammer 40k faction from the upcoming videogame, the Tyranids, will show up.

According to a post on the Warhammer Community website, the 40k Secret Level episode “is a separate project” from the previously announced Warhammer 40k Henry Cavill film and TV projects.

Screenshot from the Warhammer 40k episode of new animated series Secret Level, an old man with grey hair and hands held in prayer, his eyes hidden behind a metal mask with the design of a gold Imperial Aquila bolted to his face

In July, Wargamer broke the news that teams from Amazon Studios and Games Workshop were working towards a December deadline to develop “mutually agreed” creative guidelines, which would be necessary for the project to proceed.

The deal with Amazon grants the studio exclusive rights to develop film and TV shows. It’s possible that Secret Level is allowed because animation rights aren’t part of the deal; or perhaps an exception clause is in place for Secret Level. Speaking onstage at Gamescom, director Miller says he’s been working on it for three years, well before the Cavill project was announced.

If you’re eager for Warhammer 40k animation and can’t wait for December, check out our guide to the Warhammer Plus subscription. You also don’t have to wait long for the Space Marine 2 release date, as it goes live on September 9: check out our most recent Space Marine 2 preview to learn why we’re so incredibly excited for it!

