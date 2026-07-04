This simple hack for painting Warhammer in a heatwave is pure gold

I love painting Warhammer outside. Setting up in my little garden with a palette, my paints, a gallon of Nuln Oil and a dream, I've spent many a summer's day whiling away the hours with paintbrush in hand. However, if you're in Europe, you've likely noticed that summer this year is hotter than usual. While I can just about survive painting under a tactically placed parasol, my paints sure can't. Fortunately, content creator Hellstorm Wargaming found a solution.

In a short YouTube video, Hellstorm Wargaming revealed a trick to beat the heat that's, frankly, irritatingly clever. To stop your paints from drying out, you can create a cold palette. To do this, you take an ice cube tray, wrap it in one layer of aluminium foil and then wrap it again with a second layer. Physics does the rest. As the ice melts, the gap between the two layers creates space for water particles in the air to condense. This creates a cold palette which you can use to keep your paints chilled, even in sticky summer heat.

This means that your attempts to highlight key parts of a model or to apply detail to a small surface will no longer be thwarted by the heat and its irritating propensity to make pigment dry in an instant.

Whether you're painting models from your favorite Warhammer 40k faction or working on a new miniature for your DnD campaign, you'll be able to keep your paints warm while enjoying the sun.

I'll admit, I'm often sceptical of YouTube shorts bearing gifts, especially in an age where content creators are incentivised to produce as much content as possible, often at the cost of quality. However, Hellstorm Wargaming's advice here is practical and concise.

In the meantime, we at Wargamer wish you every success at beating the heat!

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