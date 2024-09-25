If you’re a Space Marine 2 player intrigued by the Warhammer 40k tabletop game, Games Workshop might just have the perfect starter set for you. The new Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 recruit edition box set has clippers, paints, simplified starter rules, and minis – including a unique Lieutenant Titus figure.

Warhammer 40k fans who’ve been in the hobby for a while may recognise that model, as it was actually released in a similar boxed set, called ‘Space Marine: The Board Game’, last year. That box was presumably intended to coincide with the originally planned release date for the smash-hit Warhammer 40k game, but we think this new recruit edition is a much, much better product.

The new Space Marine 2 recruit edition will be available exclusively from Warhammer stores on September 28. It has the following contents:

Lieutenant Titus model

10 Termagant models

One ripper swarm model

Five paints

Paintbrush

Clippers

Paper playmat

This is a great Warhammer 40k starter set for total newcomers. The models are designed to push-fit and stick together without glue. There are enough paints for you to explore painting miniatures – we reported on some fans who used the same paints in a “five paints only” challenge and achieved great effects. The rules are simplified, but will tell you whether or not you find the process of moving figures and rolling dice interesting enough to pursue further.

GW already makes a slightly different recruit edition box set, with different minis. There are bigger starter sets with more Tyranids and Space Marines in them but only the recruit editions come with the hobby supplies needed to test that part of the hobby properly.

If you’re visiting a Warhammer store for the first time, make sure to ask the staff if they have a free ‘model of the month’ in stock, and ask for a free painting lesson. They can also introduce you to all the different Warhammer 40k factions if any of them catch your eye. Just don’t be surprised if they try and upsell you on a few more miniatures…

If you’re a Space Marine 2 fan who’s more interested in 40k lore than the miniature gaming hobby, we’ve recently written a guide with the best media for you to check out next!