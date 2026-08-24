Warhammer 40k's new Space Marine bike captain is SCREAMING White Scars

On Monday, Games Workshop revealed a brand new Space Marine captain on bike model for Warhammer 40k, bringing back a classic commander that was demoted to Legends for the duration of 10th edition. It's good news for anybody who enjoys mounting their marines on coffin-shaped motorbikes and excellent news for White Scars players, who we can already hear breathing in so they can scream "For the Khan!" at the top of their lungs.

Shared on the Warhammer Community website on Monday, the kit in the marketing images might be painted in standard Ultramarines blue, but all the Space Marine chapters can take this guy. As befits a mighty hero of the Imperium his ride is tricked out with plenty of bling, and the model itself has several build options: three unhelmeted heads, two helmets, and a choice of power sword, thunder hammer, or plasma pistol for the captain's outstretched right hand.

GW has also revealed one of the rules for this version of the Captain: he gives the 40k ability Cleave 1 to the unit of Outriders that he leads, making them much more effective at carving a path through big blocks of infantry. If he were joining the game midway through an edition I'd compare him to the Chaplain on bike, but we know that the Space Marines are next up on the 40k Codex release schedule after the Orks, and so there's no telling what rules will change and what will stay the same.

The Captain will ride to war "at the same time as the upcoming Codex: Space Marines", alongside new multipart Space Marine Outrider models which were revealed in June. The question, of particular interest to White Scars player, is whether any other kits are going to be added to the motorpool?

If we go off what the Orks' range just received in the wake of its new Codex, almost all the new kits are resculpts of old models. I could see a revamp of the Invader ATV happening - the suspension on that ridiculous go-kart just makes me sad - but if GW plans to revamp kits from that era, the more prominent Intercessors, Aggressors, and Reivers are probably a higher priority.

What Space Marines models do you want to see get new kits? Share your thoughts in the Wargamer Discord community!