Game artist creates stunning Warhammer 40k Space Marine cosplay

This massive Imperial Fists Praetor cosplay - aka FIGHTIN’ FISTIN’ JOHNSON - is the work of illustrator and game concept artist Em Johnson

Warhammer 40k Space Marine cosplay by Em Johnson - Imperial Fist with black templar brethren helmet

Warhammer 40k

This huge Warhammer 40k Space Marine cosplay is the work of Em Johnson, an illustrator and 2D concept artist from the UK game sector, who creates cosplay as LimeStone Forge. The Imperial Fists Praetor, aka FIGHTIIN’ FISTIN’ JOHNSON’, wowed fans at the Warhammer World Nottingham Store anniversary party on Saturday and Sunday.

Johnson has created a detailed, Horus Heresy era panoply of power armour – it looks like artificer Mk VII power armour, a mark that saw first usage among loyalists during the siege of Terra.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine cosplay by Em Johnson - Imperial Fist praetor standing in front of the Ultramarines rhino at Warhammer WorldWarhammer 40k Space Marine cosplay by Em Johnson - Johnson without helmet on

With the black helmet and black plastron it seems that FIGHTIN’ FISTIN’ JOHNSON’ is a member of the Templar Brethren, the first company of the Imperial Fists legion. Led by the mighty Sigismund, this brotherhood would go on to form the Black Templars Space Marine chapter after the Heresy.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine cosplay by Em Johnson - solarite power gauntletWarhammer 40k Space Marine cosplay by Em Johnson - thunder hammer

Johnson has built a substantial armoury too, including a trusty bolter, a thunder hammer, and a massive solarite gauntlet. This unique class of artificer power fist was wielded only by the Imperial Fists and Adeptus Custodes. Such sacred artefacts are not available to the Imperial Fists Warhammer 40k faction, but were once relatively common among the sons of Rogal Dorn during the Horus Heresy.

You can see more photos of Johnson’s cosplay in action at Warhammer World on InstagramJohnson’s professional portfolio shows their work as a concept artist for game studios, as well as their personal artwork – they really love monsters. They’ve even made an incredible illustration of The Beast, the monstrous Ork warlord that annihilated the Imperial Fists chapter and nearly destroyed the entire Imperium of Man in the 32nd Millenium.

Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

