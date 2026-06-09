Warhammer 40k's new Space Marine rules reveal convinced me 11th edition detachments are gonna ROCK

On Monday, Games Workshop released an updated version of the Space Marine faction pack for Warhammer 40k 11th edition, including full rules for new detachments it had already teased, and their cost in Detachment Points. As the Space Marines are sure to receive a new codex soon after the new edition launches these detachments won't hang around for too long, but they have me incredibly excited for the new edition and the way detachment points will affect the meta.

The biggest change to the Warhammer 40k detachment system for 11th edition is the introduction of Detachment Points, a budget players can spend to bring between one and three detachments for the army. For 2,000 point games armies are limited to 3DP - and this first faction pack makes it obvious how GW can balance detachments with different power levels by changing their DP cost.

Particularly, if a Detachment costs a full 3DP, it's the only one that your army can contain (and it isn't even legal in games under that 2,000 point threshold). According to the Warhammer Community article announcing the new faction pack, the following Space Marine detachments each cost 3DP:

Armoured Speartip

Blade of Ultramar

Ceramite Sentinels

Gladius Task Force

Stormlance Task Force

These are all detachments that provide bonuses to your entire force, and some of them are the best in faction. According to Stat Check's meta data dashboard, Blades of Ultramar has won the most events of any Marine detachment in the period since Chaos Defilers came to dominate the meta, followed closely by Ceramite Sentinels. If we look back at the entire 2025 Chapter Approved match play period, Gladius Task Force was the biggest winner.

All the other existing Marine detachments now cost 2DP each, and can be combined with any of the 1DP detachments coming with 11th edition - the psyker-buffing Librarius Conclave, Speeder-favoring Fulguris Task-Force, and Phobos and Scout-centric Subversion Assets. It's a targeted bonus that doesn't dilute the 2DP detachment's focus on a particular kind of unit, but does give players a very real benefit, and choices to make during list construction.

The 1st Company Task Force might already want to include Librarians to buff up its Terminators or protect its Sternguard Veterans, and the Librarius Conclave makes those buffs even better. Alternatively, the Subversion Assets detachment will enhance any infiltrating units the army includes to claim ground for its deep strikes, making them more survivable and increasing the detection range for enemy units.

Lists with multi-detachments get a further bonus in competitive play too, since they may have two different Dispositions, which lets the player choose which mission set they will use during a tournament. That's a lot of flexibility, and I can well imagine a meta where it becomes a deciding factor in which detachment some players take.

I do have to wonder if the balancing is quite right. Across the whole Chapter Approved 2025 meta, the Shadowmark Talon - now 2DP - won just as many tournaments as the Stormlance Talon - now 3DP. And while 20% of players running Armoured Speartip managed 4-0 starts, they didn't win any events. But perhaps the changes to the core rules of 11th edition will balance that out .

For Space Marines and Orks who can expect their new Warhammer 40k codex release dates soon enough, the situation will be temporary, but other factions will have to wait on a dataslate if the balance is out of whack.

The weaker Space Marine detachments just got a big injection of combat stimms, and we can expect the same for the weaker detachments in every army. Will this result in a monstrous new meta best-in-faction detachments are replaced by best-in-faction detachment combos? I hope not - if GW can get the balance halfway right, army selection options are about to be way more interesting.

Do you have plans for one of the new detachment combos? Let us know what you're thinking in the Wargamer Discord community.