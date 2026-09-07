Warhammer 40k teases 15 new Space Marine detachments as codex day approaches

On Monday, Games Workshop revealed the face of the new Codex Space Marines for Warhammer 40k 11th edition - or rather, the faces, since the all-important rule book will be available as either a Regular, Special, or ludicrously blinged out Limited edition. One piece of substantive rules news came out alongside the reveal: the list of fifteen detachments that Space Marine players will have access to when they build their army.

The recent release of Codex Orks has shown us the likely template for all codexes in this edition of 40k. Codex Orks contains one all-rounder detachment that provides general buffs to the entire force and costs the full budget of Detachment Points (DP) for a regular 2000 point game. Then there are fourteen detachments which cost one DP each, focusing on a far narrower part of the model range, which players can mix and match to assemble a customized force

Here's the list of new Space Marine detachments that will arrive when with their 11th edition codex releases:

Gladius Task Force

Assault Brethren

Tactical Brethren

Devastator Brethren

Terminator Storm Force

Tacticus Attack Force

Tacticus Firestorm Force

Phobos Shadow Force

Phobos Shock Force

Gravis Linebreaker Force

Gravis Siege Force

Stormlance Task Force

Ironclad Champions

Gauntlet Task Force

Ironstorm Spearhead

While GW hasn't revealed anything more substantive than the names, we're going to assume that the Gladius Task Force is still an all-rounder 40k detachment that can accommodate pretty much any selection of models, just as it was in 10th edition. There are only two other returning names, the Stormlance Task Force and Ironstorm Spearhead, and we have to wonder how much they'll change - what do you cut from Stormlance Task Force to drop it from 3DP down to 1DP?

If you're interested in treating your Space Marines Chapter to the new Codex, GW still hasn't announced the release date. There are three options, catering to a variety of budgets: the svelte softback Regular Edition, weighing in at 232 pages; the Special Edition with a gold-embossed wraparound hardback cover; and then the Collectors Edition, which comes with art cards, data cards, six interchangeable metal sigils you can magnetically attach to the front cover, and a reproduction Crux Turminatus you can use to ward your home from evil or hurl at intruders like a weighty throwing star.

Which version will you be picking up? Which detachments are you pinning your hopes on? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!